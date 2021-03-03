PAUL STANLEY On KISS's Final Tour: 'Certain Things Can't Be Done Forever'

In a new interview with Cleveland.com, Paul Stanley once again confirmed that KISS's "End Of The Road" tour is the last time fans will get to see the band perform live.

"Mortality and physicality and the finite nature of life makes you realize at some point there are certain things that can't be done forever," he noted. "And running around in eight-inch platform boots, wearing 30 or 40 pounds of gear is one of them. So better that we acknowledge that and get a chance to spend one more evening with the people who have supported us. This is an opportunity for us to know that this is the last go-round and appreciate it together with the fans.

"And as soon as the coast is clear, we'll come back," he added, referring to the fact that the tour was forced to be put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

Last December, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told the 95.5 KLOS radio station that KISS has "a hundred and fifty" shows left in its "End Of The Road" tour, including a stop at "the coldest place on earth."

"Some of the later [concerts] are gonna be jaw-dropping," he said. "You can't imagine what we've got planned — like, beyond… I said, 'No. We can really do that?' They said, 'Yup. Yup.' The political people said we can play there. And so there's gonna be stuff that's just gonna make you go, 'That's the coolest.'"

KISS last performed this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

Landmarks Live Presents produced the $10 million spectacular, which was filmed with more than 50 4K cameras and 360-degree views and was held on a massive 250-foot stage at The Royal Beach at Atlantis. The show included "a million dollars' worth of pyro," according to Stanley.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.