PAUL STANLEY, JOE BONAMASSA, FLEA, VERNON REID, Others Mourn Passing Of JOHN PRINE

Paul Stanley (KISS), Joe Bonamassa (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), Flea (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS), Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) and Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who died Tuesday at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville from complications related to COVID-19. His death was confirmed by his publicist. He was 73 years old.

Prine was hospitalized last week after falling ill and put on a ventilator Saturday night, according to a statement from his family.

Prine's wife and manager, Fiona, announced on March 17 that she had tested positive for the virus after they had returned from a European tour. She has since recovered.

The country-folk legend, who was considered one of the all-time American songwriters, was responsible for penning and singing songs like "Sam Stone" and "Paradise". His career spanned several decades and earned him many accolades, including two Grammys.

Three years ago, Prine was named "The Mark Twain of American songwriting" by Rolling Stone.

Prine had battled cancer twice — throat cancer in 1998, and lung cancer in 2013 — and underwent hip surgery in February.

