PAUL STANLEY, JOE BONAMASSA, FLEA, VERNON REID, Others Mourn Passing Of JOHN PRINE

Paul Stanley (KISS), Joe Bonamassa (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), Flea (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS), Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) and Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who died Tuesday at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville from complications related to COVID-19. His death was confirmed by his publicist. He was 73 years old.
Prine was hospitalized last week after falling ill and put on a ventilator Saturday night, according to a statement from his family.
Prine's wife and manager, Fiona, announced on March 17 that she had tested positive for the virus after they had returned from a European tour. She has since recovered.
The country-folk legend, who was considered one of the all-time American songwriters, was responsible for penning and singing songs like "Sam Stone" and "Paradise". His career spanned several decades and earned him many accolades, including two Grammys.
Three years ago, Prine was named "The Mark Twain of American songwriting" by Rolling Stone.
Prine had battled cancer twice — throat cancer in 1998, and lung cancer in 2013 — and underwent hip surgery in February.
Terrible to hear. I remember meeting him and thinking he mistook me for someone else because he was so incredibly friendly. A genuinely nice person and a huge talent. https://t.co/g0gRKOi6at
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) April 8, 2020
This is really tragic. John was an inspiring soul and a national treasure. https://t.co/Ajo1HPSu6V
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) April 8, 2020
@JohnPrineMusic was a giant .
— Tracii Luk Guns ⨁ (@TraciiGuns) April 8, 2020
It’s a time of the Passing Of The GOAT.Each of whom remind us there are MANY ways to get there.They just gave it. Every. Thing.THEY. Had.
They will CONTINUE to give
The Force Was With John Prine & Hal Wilner & Bill Withers & Ellis Marsalis & Wallace Roney & Bucky Pizzarelli
? https://t.co/hDCSpMwbtG
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 8, 2020
Sad news about John Prine. Amazing songwriter and musician. It’s a big loss to the music industry. Bill Withers and John Prine in a week. Goddamn it...-RP
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) April 8, 2020
“Often is a word I seldom use.” Genius! Rest easy John. #johnprine pic.twitter.com/AvKbvTV6jI
— RICKY WARWICK ? (@rickywarwick) April 8, 2020
RIP John Prine. What a loss. What a legacy. ❤️?❤️ #ripjohnprine pic.twitter.com/qbhSzsBcNy
— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) April 8, 2020
Now John Prine. What a beautiful songwriter; all those warm songs that cut their own path through a tangled world. I love him. Corona got him too. R.I.P. https://t.co/zSx8AnVgil
— Flea (@flea333) April 8, 2020
R.I.P. Mr. Prine legendary songwriter/artist!!! So sad to hear this!!! pic.twitter.com/hWeK4a64Ny
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) April 8, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).