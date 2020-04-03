PAUL STANLEY: If You Need Coronavirus Advice, Listen To The Experts

Paul Stanley has urged everyone to listen to the experts when it comes to deciding how to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier today, the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to share a Yahoo! article about an open letter that was signed by dozens of professors and teachers of journalism and communications calling out Fox News' coverage of the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "a danger to public health." Paul wrote in an accompanying message: "REGARDLESS Of Political Views The TRUTH Especially Now Is A Life And Death Situation. The ONLY Voice To Listen To Are The Experts And The Outlets That Carry Them. It Isn't Stupidity Or Misinformation That Is Responsible For Distorting This Dire Situation."

74 media experts, including the chair of Columbia Journalism School and Pulitzer Prize winner Frances FitzGerald, wrote a letter to Fox executives Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, accusing the widely watched conservative network of contributing "to the spread of a grave pandemic."

"Viewers of Fox News, including the president of the United States, have been regularly subjected to misinformation," the statement says, including attempts to downplay the severity of the virus and "recommendations of untested drugs."

The note praises some Fox journalists for their "solid reporting" but adds that "Fox News does not clearly distinguish between the authority that should accrue to trained experts, on the one hand, and the authority viewers grant to pundits and politicians for reasons of ideological loyalty."

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

