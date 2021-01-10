PAUL STANLEY Defends His Right To Share His Political Views: 'I Voice My Opinions As A Proud Citizen Of This Country'

Paul Stanley has defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that he voices his opinions as a "proud citizen" of a country he loves deeply.

Earlier today, the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to write: "If You Are A Fan Who Now Feels My Opinions Are Alienating You, that is sadly your choice & not my intention. Do the entertainers you enjoy have to share your beliefs? Would you like it more if you didn't know? In many cases you'd be fooling yourself. I won't do that to you or me."

Two days earlier, he wrote: "To All Those Who Don't Share My Views... You are not my enemy. A democracy needs those differences to make it better & ultimately stronger. Friendship doesn't need agreement. OUR enemy should be anyone who turns us against each other for their personal gain."

Back on January 4, Stanley expounded on his reasons for being so vocal on social media, writing: "I voice my opinions as a proud citizen of this country I love deeply. My profession should't disallow that as we all have that right so many have fought & died protecting. I also understand that the people who would like me to stay quiet are those who don't share my views. Sorry."

Earlier this week, Stanley called out Republican senators who stoked the election conspiracy theories that sparked Wednesday's violent attack by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to slam Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida for being some of the leading senators who supported Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

This is not the first time Stanley has spoken out against Republican senators for enabling and encouraging Trump's efforts to overturn the results of November's election. Two months ago, the KISS frontman criticized GOP senators for not publicly recognizing President-elect Biden's win and for not countering the promotion by Trump and his campaign of unfounded claims that voter fraud disrupted the presidential election.

"Republican politicians who now cower before this president are the same ones that ridiculed & dismissed him in the 2016 primaries," Stanley tweeted. "Their silence IS a choice & not sharing their opinion IS a coward's way out. It feeds the mistrust that eats at the core of this country I love."




















