PAUL STANLEY Blasts TRUMP Adviser SCOTT ATLAS For Telling Michigan To 'Rise Up' Against COVID-19 Restrictions

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and senior fellow at the University's Hoover Institution, after he wrote a tweet that many interpreted as potentially inciting violence.
On Sunday, Atlas tweeted: "The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp." The tweet came in response to the announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions made by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer as cases spiked in the state. Whitmer was targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot by so-called militia members which was foiled by the FBI just before the election.
About three hours after the original tweet, Atlas attempted to walk back his comment as the criticism poured in, saying he wasn't talking about violence but was trying to encourage people to peacefully protest and vote.
On Monday, Stanley tweeted: "Dr. Scott Atlas... You are a NEURORADIOLOGIST. In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath and 'doing no harm' you should stick to an expertise in MRIs, Ct scans and X-rays. In spite of a misbegotten appointment, COVID and infectious diseases are out of your field and you ARE doing harm".
He added in a follow-up tweet: "I was actually going to say 'Don't Embarrass Yourselves' to anyone who thinks my having an opinion is the same thing as someone appointed and misrepresented as an expert spouting harmful politically based hyperbole as fact. If you're that confused KEEP IT COMING! For now..."
In the past, Atlas, who has no background in infectious diseases or epidemiology has issued statements on the coronavirus pandemic that run counter to widely accepted guidance and the administration's own health experts. He has criticized lockdowns and restrictions in response to the pandemic, downplayed mask use, and claimed that only those who are vulnerable need protection from the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, told NBC's "Today" program Monday he "totally disagrees" with Atlas.
Dr. Scott Atlas... You are a NEURORADIOLOGIST. In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath and “doing no harm” you should stick to an expertise in MRIs, Ct scans and X-rays. In spite of a misbegotten appointment, COVID and infectious diseases are out of your field and you ARE doing harm
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 17, 2020
I was actually going to say “Don’t Embarrass Yourselves” to anyone who thinks my having an opinion is the same thing as someone appointed and misrepresented as an expert spouting harmful politically based hyperbole as fact. If you’re that confused KEEP IT COMING! For now...
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 17, 2020
Dr. Atlas received a BS degree in biology from the University of Illinois in Urbana‐Champaign and an MD degree from the University of Chicago School of Medicine. Where is your medical degree from? Love your music not too interested in your medical opinion.
— Brian Johnson (@jcrew4) November 17, 2020
As a physician I would say that any neuroradiologist (they’re pretty smart) usually keeps up w trends in medicine and know more than you’re 3 chords and sex talk pal. Stay in your lane Starchild.
Sincerely, a life long fan
— Kevin ?⚾️? (@thekevinbrown75) November 17, 2020
As long as Dr Atlas has an unrestricted license, this is in his field. My license says physician and surgeon. That is all you need. Saying Dr. Atlas must stick to neuroradiology is the same as saying KISS can only play rock and roll and can not play any other type of music.
— Scott Avery (@ScottAvery1) November 17, 2020
Really Paul? You, in an act of complete hypocrisy, are going to publicly, advise someone, (in the medical field) to , as the kids say, "Stay in your lane"!!?Dafuk is that about?!
You are out of touch Sir ✌️
— Michael (@mike13lewis) November 17, 2020
Please when it comes to saving lives & educating the Masses continue what you are doing...being responsible & supporting humanity
We people need to fully understand so we can make good choices for our health. This is Not Red/Blue political issues it's Human Health issues Wisdom
— Mrs Miguel (@MrsMiguel2) November 17, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).