PAUL STANLEY Blasts TRUMP Adviser SCOTT ATLAS For Telling Michigan To 'Rise Up' Against COVID-19 Restrictions

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has blasted White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and senior fellow at the University's Hoover Institution, after he wrote a tweet that many interpreted as potentially inciting violence.

On Sunday, Atlas tweeted: "The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp." The tweet came in response to the announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions made by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer as cases spiked in the state. Whitmer was targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot by so-called militia members which was foiled by the FBI just before the election.

About three hours after the original tweet, Atlas attempted to walk back his comment as the criticism poured in, saying he wasn't talking about violence but was trying to encourage people to peacefully protest and vote.

On Monday, Stanley tweeted: "Dr. Scott Atlas... You are a NEURORADIOLOGIST. In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath and 'doing no harm' you should stick to an expertise in MRIs, Ct scans and X-rays. In spite of a misbegotten appointment, COVID and infectious diseases are out of your field and you ARE doing harm".

He added in a follow-up tweet: "I was actually going to say 'Don't Embarrass Yourselves' to anyone who thinks my having an opinion is the same thing as someone appointed and misrepresented as an expert spouting harmful politically based hyperbole as fact. If you're that confused KEEP IT COMING! For now..."

In the past, Atlas, who has no background in infectious diseases or epidemiology has issued statements on the coronavirus pandemic that run counter to widely accepted guidance and the administration's own health experts. He has criticized lockdowns and restrictions in response to the pandemic, downplayed mask use, and claimed that only those who are vulnerable need protection from the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, told NBC's "Today" program Monday he "totally disagrees" with Atlas.

