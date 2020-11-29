PAUL STANLEY Blasts Republicans Not Speaking Against TRUMP: 'Not Sharing Their Opinion Is A Coward's Way Out'

Paul Stanley has blasted Republican senators for not speaking out against Donald Trump as Trump claimed that President-elect Joe Biden must prove that the votes he received in the presidential election were not "illegally obtained" in order to enter the White House.

The KISS frontman criticized GOP senators for not publicly recognizing Biden's win and for not countering the promotion by Trump and his campaign of unfounded claims that voter fraud disrupted the presidential election.

"Republican politicians who now cower before this president are the same ones that ridiculed & dismissed him in the 2016 primaries," Stanley tweeted. "Their silence IS a choice & not sharing their opinion IS a coward's way out. It feeds the mistrust that eats at the core of this country I love."

Trump tweeted that Biden can only enter the White House as president if he can prove that his "ridiculous 80,000,000 votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!" The tweet was flagged by Twitter with a warning label that reads, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Trump's tweet came after Biden crossed the 80-million vote threshold, with final ballots still being counted. Biden became the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to surpass 80 million votes.

Trump received the second-most votes of all time with over 73 million votes.

There is no requirement for Biden to "prove" his votes were legally obtained for him to take office.

Trump's lawyers have not presented any evidence of voter fraud and have repeatedly admitted in court cases that they are not even alleging voter fraud.

At least 40 lawsuits have been filed by Trump or other Republicans related to the election results. The majority have been dismissed, denied, settled or withdrawn.

On Sunday morning, Trump baselessly claimed in an interview on Fox News that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice may be involved in a conspiracy to steal the election from him.

"This is total fraud, and how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don't know maybe they're involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable," the president told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

