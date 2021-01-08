PAUL STANLEY Blasts 'Political Henchmen' Whose 'Self-Serving Deceit Is Responsible For A Divided Nation'

Paul Stanley has called out Republican senators who stoked the election conspiracy theories that sparked Wednesday's violent attack by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to slam Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida for being some of the leading senators who supported Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

He wrote: "Don't allow the political henchmen that fanned fatal flames to now distance themselves from the poisonous rhetoric, accusations & lies that could only have led us to where we now are. Their self serving deceit is responsible for a divided nation & lives lost. Cruz, Rubio, Hawley."

Stanley's comments came after Cruz defended his decision to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying: "The job I was elected to do is to fight for the people of Texas and what I was doing was debating on the floor of the senate election integrity. How we can protect the integrity of our elections? That has nothing to do with this criminal terrorist assault, which was wrong and needs to be prosecuted."

Cruz, who has been one of Trump's worst enablers, made an about-face following the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol, saying Trump "plainly bears some responsibility" in Wednesday's violent rampage.

"I do think the President's rhetoric and his language has been over the line," Cruz said. "I think it was irresponsible. I think it was reckless.... He plainly bears some responsibility. His rhetoric, his language has been over the line. I think it was irresponsible, I think it was reckless."

This is not the first time Stanley has spoken out against Republican senators for enabling and encouraging Trump's efforts to overturn the results of November's election. Two months ago, the KISS frontman criticized GOP senators for not publicly recognizing President-elect Biden's win and for not countering the promotion by Trump and his campaign of unfounded claims that voter fraud disrupted the presidential election.

"Republican politicians who now cower before this president are the same ones that ridiculed & dismissed him in the 2016 primaries," Stanley tweeted. "Their silence IS a choice & not sharing their opinion IS a coward's way out. It feeds the mistrust that eats at the core of this country I love."

