PAUL STANLEY Blasts MEGYN KELLY For 'Mocking And Ridiculing' NAOMI OSAKA

Paul Stanley has spoken out in support of Naomi Osaka after the tennis star was criticized by Megyn Kelly following the release of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine cover.
The KISS frontman defended the 23-year-old athlete on social media earlier today, writing that he thought what Kelly did was "mocking" and "ridiculing" Osaka.
Kelly — a former anchor for NBC News and Fox News — criticized Osaka for appearing on the covers of Vogue Japan, Time and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazines after Osaka announced that she was going to be taking a break for her mental health.
Earlier today, Stanley took to his Twitter to share a Chicago Sun-Times opinion piece about Kelly's attack on Osaka, and he included the following message: "Anyone brave & strong enough to seek help for their struggles whether physical or psychological should be commended, supported and applauded. It's vile that @megynkelly clearly finds joy mocking & ridiculing rather than extending an open hand. Shame on you".
In tweets on Monday, Kelly and conservative commentator Clay Travis implied that Osaka was not being honest about her struggles after she appeared in several magazines earlier this month.
"Since saying she's too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue," Travis tweeted.
Kelly joined in, adding: "Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!"
In response, Osaka said in a now-deleted tweet: "Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would've found out I shot all of my covers last year."
This past May, Osaka made headlines when she announced that she would not speak to press during the French Open, revealing she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. The French Open responded by fining her $15,000. Organizers also said that repeated violations could lead to tougher sanctions including default from the tournament. Press conferences are a requirement for all players. She later left the tournament and withdrew from Wimbledon.
Anyone brave & strong enough to seek help for their struggles whether physical or psychological should be commended, supported and applauded. It’s vile that @megynkelly clearly finds joy mocking & ridiculing rather than extending an open hand. Shame on you https://t.co/VBNPFDFE1H
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 22, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).