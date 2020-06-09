PAUL STANLEY Blasts DONALD TRUMP For Suggesting 75-Year-Old Pushed Over By Police Was 'Antifa Set-Up'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley said on Tuesday he finds it "more frightening than despicable" that U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that a 75-year-old man seen in video being pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a protest "fell harder than (he) was pushed."

"To have the President of the United States spewing this lunacy is more frightening than despicable," Stanley tweeted. "WE are better than this. In case some of you didn't hear previous ones, consider this your wake up call."

A short time later, Paul deleted his tweet, explaining: "I have taken down my most recent tweet purely because I see it can never be the source of true conversation or exchange of views. Rather than incite a situation where there can be no real 'back and forth' I hope everyone finds clarity for their views, lives morally and votes!"

After apparently watching a clip on the tiny conservative cable outlet One America News Network, Trump suggested that the protestor, Martin Gugino, had staged his fall at the hands of an officer during a protest last Thursday, and that he could be "an ANTIFA provocateur" who appeared to be trying to electronically black out police communications. The theory was originally posted to an anonymous conservative blog.

"I watched, he fell harder than was pushed," the president said on Twitter. "Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Kelly V. Zarcone, a lawyer for Gugino, dismissed Trump's characterization as false, telling the Washington Post: "Martin has always been a PEACEFUL protester because he cares about today's society. He is also a typical Western New Yorker who loves his family. No one from law enforcement has suggested otherwise so we're at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such a dark, dangerous and untrue accusation against him."

Two Buffalo officers were charged Saturday with second-degree assault in connection with the incident.

Gugino was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and was in serious but stable condition.

Antifa — short for "anti-fascists" — describes loosely affiliated, left-leaning anti-racist groups that have been involved in some violent clashes in recent years. The movement has no unified structure or national leadership.

Trump has blamed Antifa for leading clashes with police and looting in cities across the U.S. since the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.



