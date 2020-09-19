PAUL STANLEY Blasts Anti-Maskers: 'If You're So Concerned With A Loss Of Your Freedom, Why Do You Stop At Red Lights?'

Paul Stanley has blasted people who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying they are posing a risk to themselves and to all those around them.

On Thursday (September 17), the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to share a CNN article about an Idaho pastor who was hospitalized with COVID-19 after calling himself a "no-masker" during a service and repeatedly questioning the veracity of coronavirus case reporting. Stanley added in a message: "YOU figure this one out. I can't. A hoax and non-existent virus has put this guy in the ICU. If you're so concerned with a loss of your freedom , Why do you stop at red lights? Don't let the government control you!! Drive right through!!! PUT YOUR MASK ON."

This is not the first time Stanley has blasted people who refuse to wear a mask in public spaces to protect others from possible infection. Back in early July, he took to his Twitter to share a photo of him and his eight-year-old daughter Emily wearing masks, and he included the following message: "Sunset at the beach with Emily. WEAR YOUR MASK! Don't listen to conspiracy theorists or graduates of The Internet University Of Medicine. While the credible authorities and experts continue to learn more about Covid 19 they remain in agreement about safety protocols. End of story".

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they will promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a study published in June, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."

This past Wednesday, the head of the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, told a Senate panel that wearing a face mask might offer more protection against the spread of coronavirus than a vaccine.

According to a recent New York Times poll, a majority (59 percent) of Donald Trump voters support requiring masks (only 18 percent are opposed), and 81 percent of Trump voters who support mandatory masking think Trump does as well.

Trump has repeatedly added to the confusion with mixed messages about the importance of face masks and social distancing. He belatedly endorsed face masks to slow the spread of the virus, but has mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for following the guidelines he recommended.

