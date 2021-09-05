PAUL STANLEY And OZZY OSBOURNE Mourn Death Of Rock Merchandising Pioneer DELL FURANO

Ozzy Osbourne and Paul Stanley have reacted on social media to the passing of Dell Furano, CEO of global retail branding, merchandising and artist services company Epic Rights. He was 69. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Stanley tweeted: "One of my closest friends Dell Furano has died after battling years of health struggles. He fought to the end because he loved his wife, family & friends. He valued life & lived it to the fullest. My love & support to Kym and his entire wonderful family."

Ozzy wrote: "So sad to hear of the passing of Dell Furano. He was a legend in the merchandising business, a great friend. and above all, a true gentleman. Much love and respect to his wife and family."

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne added in a separate tweet: "Deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend Dell Furano. He was a truly honorable man and will be greatly missed".

A true legend in the merchandising and retail branding industry, Furano had been instrumental in growing music artist's retail brand licensing into a multibillion-dollar global business. In his expansive 40-plus year career, he had directed the merchandising and licensing efforts for the top names in the music industry, including THE BEATLES, KISS, Madonna, U2, AC/DC, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jackson, LED ZEPPELIN, WHAM/George Michael, Shakira and more, as well as having orchestrated concert merchandise programs for music legends such as THE ROLLING STONES, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Barbra Streisand, Prince, AEROSMITH, Tim McGraw, and THE WHO, among others.

Furano began his career in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1974, after graduating from Stanford University, by licensing GRATEFUL DEAD tie-dye apparel and poster deals for record stores and head shops. Working closely with top iconic artists and early on recognizing their licensing potential, Dell continued to expand his licensing brand-building strategy. He launched major retail branding programs for NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, Britney Spears, RUN DMC, Jessica Simpson, Celine Dion, the Osbourne family reality TV show, Woodstock, John Lennon's Imagine Children's line, Michael Jackson's Mystery Drink program, Steve Martin's line of merchandise for "Wild And Crazy", Madonna's "Like A Virgin" brand, Janet Jackson, MC Hammer, Ozzy, THE POLICE, the Lyrics of Lennon & McCartney, and PINK FLOYD "The Wall".

He most recently helmed Epic Rights, which he founded in Los Angeles in 2013. Previous to Epic, Furano was founder and CEO of Sony Signatures — later renamed Signatures Network — and became CEO of Live Nation Merchandise when he sold Signatures Network to Live Nation.

In 2017, Furano was inducted into the Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA) Hall Of Fame.

