PAUL STANLEY: All 'News' Media, Personalities And Elected Officials Should Be Held Accountable For Lies, Inaccuracies And Fabrications

Paul Stanley says that media platforms and elected officials should be held "accountable" for exacerbating and weaponizing disinformation.

Earlier today (Friday, January 22), the KISS frontman took to his Twitter to write: "The quickest way to end divisiveness in this country is to hold ALL 'news' media, personalities & elected officials accountable for lies, inaccuracies & fabrications. Freedom Of Speech should not cover the betrayal of the trust we rely on to make educated choices based on facts."

Stanley's latest comments come a little over a week after he defended his right to speak out on political issues, saying that he voices his opinions as a "proud citizen" of a country he loves deeply. He explained: "My profession should't disallow that as we all have that right so many have fought & died protecting. I also understand that the people who would like me to stay quiet are those who don't share my views. Sorry."

Two months ago, the KISS frontman criticized GOP senators for not publicly recognizing then-President-elect Biden's win and for not countering the promotion by Trump and his campaign of unfounded claims that voter fraud disrupted the presidential election.

Last April, Stanley blamed a shifting media environment for sharpening partisan divides, saying that Fox News and CNN viewers and live in "different realities."

"Any conversation I've had with somebody who feels contrary to [a particular point of view], they stick to their guns because their reality is based on information that they're getting from a source that has their own agenda," Stanley said during an appearance on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" talk show. "I'm not saying that CNN is guiltless. It's really become the network of the Democrats versus the network of the Republicans, and your reality and what you see as the truth, not coincidentally, is based upon which network you watch. And that's terrible. We're living in separate universes. If you go from one channel to the other, you think you're in a different time.

"If I were to watch whatever network I watch that's called 'The News,' it's going to feed me what I believe to be reality," he added. "That's the basic truth of it. And, unfortunately, there seems to be different realities, alternate realities… There's gotta be a truth."

