PAUL RODGERS Urges Fans To Protect Themselves Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (BAD COMPANY, FREE) has urged his fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 70-year-old British icon, who has been a Canadian citizen for nearly a decade, took to his social media on Monday (March 23) to share a photo of him wearing a protective mask and gloves, and he included the following brief message: "Safely back in Canada. Protect yourselves until we meet again. Love Paul"
Rodgers got his Canadian citizenship in 2011, four years after marrying British Columbia fitness expert Cynthia Kereluk, the 1984 Miss Canada title holder best known for the long-running series "Everyday Workout".
Rodgers ranked No. 55 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.
Rodgers fronted QUEEN between 2004 and 2009. With Rodgers at the mic, QUEEN embarked on two world tours and released an album, "The Cosmos Rocks", in 2008. They amicably parted ways a year later when Rodgers returned to BAD COMPANY.
As vocalist with FREE, BAD COMPANY and THE FIRM in the 1970s and 1980s, Rodgers reportedly sold more than 90 millions records.
Safely back in Canada. Protect yourselves until we meet again. Love Paul
Posted by Paul Rodgers Official on Monday, March 23, 2020
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).