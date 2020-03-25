PAUL RODGERS Urges Fans To Protect Themselves Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (BAD COMPANY, FREE) has urged his fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old British icon, who has been a Canadian citizen for nearly a decade, took to his social media on Monday (March 23) to share a photo of him wearing a protective mask and gloves, and he included the following brief message: "Safely back in Canada. Protect yourselves until we meet again. Love Paul"

Rodgers got his Canadian citizenship in 2011, four years after marrying British Columbia fitness expert Cynthia Kereluk, the 1984 Miss Canada title holder best known for the long-running series "Everyday Workout".

Rodgers ranked No. 55 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Rodgers fronted QUEEN between 2004 and 2009. With Rodgers at the mic, QUEEN embarked on two world tours and released an album, "The Cosmos Rocks", in 2008. They amicably parted ways a year later when Rodgers returned to BAD COMPANY.

As vocalist with FREE, BAD COMPANY and THE FIRM in the 1970s and 1980s, Rodgers reportedly sold more than 90 millions records.

