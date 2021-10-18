PAUL MCCARTNEY To Induct FOO FIGHTERS Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

October 18, 2021 0 Comments

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed an initial list of all-star presenters and performers who will take the stage during the 36th annual induction ceremony on October 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Limited tickets are on sale now, including newly released production holds.

Initial lineup of special guests include:

* Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams
* Taylor Swift inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson
* Drew Barrymore inducting THE GO-GO'S
* Paul McCartney inducting FOO FIGHTERS
* Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

This year's inductees are: Tina Turner, Carole King, THE GO-GO'S, Jay-Z, FOO FIGHTERS and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category, along with KRAFTWERK, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony will air on November 20 on HBO and stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Radio (310) and Volume (106).

Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,200 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl was previously inducted into the Rock Hall as part of NIRVANA in 2014.

Rhoads is one of the most influential hard rock/heavy metal guitarists of all time.

The OZZY OSBOURNE and QUIET RIOT axeman and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

The Musical Excellence Award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal groups like MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that band's first year of eligibility.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.

