March 8, 2022 0 Comments

PAT TRAVERS Releases New Single 'Push Yourself'

Legendary guitarist Pat Travers and his band have just released a blazing new single, "Push Yourself". Built around Travers's trademark Fender Strat, the track crackles with intensity and bravado. The guitar playing is matched in grittiness and power by Travers's own vocals, which ring out like a wakeup call to anyone thinking that this veteran blues rocker will be resting on his laurels.

As Travers himself puts it: "'Push Yourself' is a mantra I use when I need to get my ass in gear and get stuff done. Pretty simple."

The "Push Yourself" music video, which was assembled using recent live footage of Travers tearing up the stage intercut with scenes from the recent LYNYRD SKYNYRD dramatization "Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash", can be seen below.

In addition to the single being available on all digital platforms, it will also be pressed on limited-edition red seven-inch vinyl backed with another new cut, "Full Spectrum", both of which are set to appear on Travers's new studio album coming later this year.

PAT TRAVERS BAND has scheduled a number of concerts this spring and summer, including select dates with CACTUS.

Upcoming shows:

March 12 - Kent Stage, Kent, OH (with CACTUS)
March 13 - Sellersville Theatre, Sellersville, PA (with CACTUS)
March 26 - Uptown Art Expo Fest Altamonte Springs, FL (PAT TRAVERS BAND only)
April 22 - Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival - Tampa, FL (PAT TRAVERS BAND only)
April 29 - Backseat Bar & Grill- Winchester, VA (PAT TRAVERS BAND only)
May 20 - Ramona Mainstage- Ramona, CA (PAT TRAVERS BAND only)
June 11 - Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH (with CACTUS)
June 12 - Token Lounge, Westland, MI (with CACTUS)
June 16 – Reggie's Rock Club, Chicago, IL (with CACTUS)
June 17 - Wildey Theater- Edwardsville, IL (with CACTUS)
June 18 - The Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL (with CACTUS)


COMMENTS

