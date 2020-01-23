PARKWAY DRIVE Announces 'Viva The Underdogs' Soundtrack For Documentary Film

Australian metal band PARKWAY DRIVE has announced "Viva The Underdogs", the soundtrack to the band's documentary film by the same name, to be released March 27. Featuring 11 live tracks from the band's 2019 headlining set at German heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air, the soundtrack also includes three studio tracks recorded in German; "Würgegriff (Vice Grip)", "Die Leere (The Void)" and "Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing)", which features German rapper Casper. Today, the band shares both the live version and the German version ("Die Leere") of "The Void", previously off the band's sixth studio album, "Reverence".

"This was hands down one of the most unique projects we've undertaken,” says vocalist Winston McCall on recording "Die Leere" ("The Void"). "The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity. The result is every effort being made to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these songs in a language that is not our own. We hope the result helps to strengthen the connection this music creates. We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed the process of creating them."

The documentary "Viva The Underdogs" features over a decade of behind-the-scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and world's biggest music festivals. The film gives an incredibly honest and candid look at PARKWAY DRIVE's 15-year underdog journey; the good times, battles, triumphs, and sacrifices.

"Viva The Underdogs" soundtrack track listing

01. Prey (Live at Wacken)

02. Carrion (Live at Wacken)

03. Karma (Live at Wacken)

04. The Void (Live at Wacken)

05. Idols (Live at Wacken)

06. Dedicated (Live at Wacken)

07. Absolute Power (Live at Wacken)

08. Wild Eyes (Live at Wacken)

09. Chronos (Live at Wacken)

10. Crushed (Live at Wacken)

11. Bottom Feeder (Live at Wacken)

12. Würgegriff (Vice Grip)

13. Die Leere (The Void)

14. Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) (feat. Casper)

PARKWAY DRIVE is a five-piece metal band from Byron Bay, Australia formed in 2002. The band features vocalist Winston McCall, guitarists Luke Kilpatrick and Jeff Ling, bassist Jia O'Connor, and drummer Ben Gordon.

Photo credit: Dave Lepage

