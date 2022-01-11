PARKWAY DRIVE Announces 2022 North American Tour With HATEBREED And THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

PARKWAY DRIVE will set stages afire with their full pyro production show on their largest headlining tour to date in North America beginning May 8 in Baltimore, Maryland. HATEBREED and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will support the tour with STICK TO YOUR GUNS on select dates. The tour will also include appearances at Welcome To Rockville and So What festivals.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, January 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMPWD2022" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

May 08 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center
May 09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
May 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 11 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
May 13 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
May 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors
May 15 - Montreal, QC – [to be announced]
May 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
May 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May 20 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville
May 22 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union
May 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Ovation
May 24 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Outdoors
May 25 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena
May 26 - St Louis, MO - The Factory
May 28 - Dallas, TX - So What Festival
May 29 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Outside
May 31 - Wichita, KS - Wave
Jun. 01 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Jun. 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels*
Jun. 04 - So-Cal, CA - [to be announced]*
Jun. 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield*

* No STICK TO YOUR GUNS

Formed in Byron Bay in 2002, PARKWAY DRIVE has released six studio albums, all on Epitaph: "Killing With A Smile" (2005), "Horizons" (2007), "Deep Blue" (2010), "Atlas" (2012), "IRE" (2015) and "Reverence" (2018). The band features vocalist Winston McCall, guitarists Luke Kilpatrick and Jeff Ling, bassist Jia O'Connor and drummer Ben Gordon.

In 2020 band released the documentary "Viva The Underdogs", which features over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and world's biggest music festivals. The soundtrack for the documentary was released in the same year. Featuring 11 live tracks from the band's 2019 headlining set at German heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air, the soundtrack also includes three studio tracks recorded in German: "Würgegriff (Vice Grip)" , "Die Leere (The Void)" and "Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing)" which features German rapper Casper.

