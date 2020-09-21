PARADISE LOST: 25th-Anniversary Reissue Of 'Draconian Times' To Include Disc Of Rare And Previously Unreleased Material

September 21, 2020 0 Comments

PARADISE LOST: 25th-Anniversary Reissue Of 'Draconian Times' To Include Disc Of Rare And Previously Unreleased Material

The 25th-anniversary reissue of PARADISE LOST's fifth studio album, "Draconian Times", will be released on December 4 via Music For Nations. It will be lovingly pressed onto heavyweight audiophile approved vinyl, housed in a gatefold artwork sleeve, and presented on select and limited vinyl variants. The special 25th anniversary edition also sees the vaults opened to provide a deluxe CD version that comes with a definitive disc of bonus, rare and unreleased material from the "Draconian Times" era. Furnished with new liner notes, delving deep dive into the album's lyrical themes and exclusive memories from PARADISE LOST, this is a must for fans and completists alike.

Says PARADISE LOST: "We can finally reveal what we've been up to. A 25th-anniversary reissue of 'Draconian Times'! Featuring the content you, our fans, have submitted; exclusive artwork, unheard tracks, memories from all of the band members and more.

"Pre-order your copy here. The 2LP red vinyl is exclusive to the band's official store and all pre-orders of this variant via Omerch will be entered into a lucky dip draw to win a handwritten lyric sheet from vocalist Nick Holmes. Good luck!"

Track listing:

Disc 1

01. Enchantment
02. Hallowed Land
03. The Last Time
04. Forever Failure
05. Once Solemn
06. Shadowkings
07. Elusive Cure
08. Yearn For Change
09. Shades Of God
10. Hands Of Reason
11. I See Your Face
12. Jaded

Disc 2

01. Shadowkings (BBC live session)
02. Sweetness (BBC live session)
03. Once Solemn (BBC live session)
04. Yearn For Change (BBC live session)
05. The Last Time (demo)
06. Forever Failure (demo)
07. Shadow Kings (demo)
08. I See Your Face (demo)
09. Hallowed Land (demo)
10. Hand Of Reason (demo)
11. Last Desire (demo)
12. Masters Of Misrule (demo)
13. Walk Away (SISTERS OF MERCY cover)

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).