PARADISE LOST: 25th-Anniversary Reissue Of 'Draconian Times' To Include Disc Of Rare And Previously Unreleased Material

The 25th-anniversary reissue of PARADISE LOST's fifth studio album, "Draconian Times", will be released on December 4 via Music For Nations. It will be lovingly pressed onto heavyweight audiophile approved vinyl, housed in a gatefold artwork sleeve, and presented on select and limited vinyl variants. The special 25th anniversary edition also sees the vaults opened to provide a deluxe CD version that comes with a definitive disc of bonus, rare and unreleased material from the "Draconian Times" era. Furnished with new liner notes, delving deep dive into the album's lyrical themes and exclusive memories from PARADISE LOST, this is a must for fans and completists alike.

Says PARADISE LOST: "We can finally reveal what we've been up to. A 25th-anniversary reissue of 'Draconian Times'! Featuring the content you, our fans, have submitted; exclusive artwork, unheard tracks, memories from all of the band members and more.

"Pre-order your copy here. The 2LP red vinyl is exclusive to the band's official store and all pre-orders of this variant via Omerch will be entered into a lucky dip draw to win a handwritten lyric sheet from vocalist Nick Holmes. Good luck!"

Track listing:

Disc 1

01. Enchantment

02. Hallowed Land

03. The Last Time

04. Forever Failure

05. Once Solemn

06. Shadowkings

07. Elusive Cure

08. Yearn For Change

09. Shades Of God

10. Hands Of Reason

11. I See Your Face

12. Jaded

Disc 2

01. Shadowkings (BBC live session)

02. Sweetness (BBC live session)

03. Once Solemn (BBC live session)

04. Yearn For Change (BBC live session)

05. The Last Time (demo)

06. Forever Failure (demo)

07. Shadow Kings (demo)

08. I See Your Face (demo)

09. Hallowed Land (demo)

10. Hand Of Reason (demo)

11. Last Desire (demo)

12. Masters Of Misrule (demo)

13. Walk Away (SISTERS OF MERCY cover)