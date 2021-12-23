PAPA ROACH's 'Scars' Certified Silver In U.K.

PAPA ROACH's "Scars" has been certified silver in the United Kingdom.

To earn a silver certification for a single in the U.K., PAPA ROACH had to sell 200,000 units of the song.

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

"Scars" is taken from PAPA ROACH's album "Getting Away With Murder", which was certified silver back in July 2013, approximately nine years after the LP's release.

Only one other PAPA ROACH single has been certified in the U.K., with "Last Resort" going platinum in November 2018.

The official music video for "Scars", which has been viewed 110 million times on YouTube, can be seen below.

PAPA ROACH capped another fruitful year in 2021, after celebrating the 20th anniversary of its landmark album "Infest" last year. Throughout the year, the band teased three new tracks from its forthcoming LP. The first track released to radio, "Kill The Noise", just completed a four-week run at no. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. This follows "The Ending", which peaked at no. 1 earlier this year (giving PAPA ROACH their ninth no. 1 single and mind-blowing 20th Top 5 single to date). 2021 also marks the band's third Grammy nomination for the remix of "Born For Greatness" by Spencer Bastian a.k.a. CYMEK and the relaunch of the band's own label, New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Capping the year off, the partnership has already achieved 100 million streams to date.

This past October, PAPA ROACH released a new single called "Dying To Believe". The track, produced by WZRD BLD a.k.a. Drew Fulk (ICE NINE KILLS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE), is a call for human unity and harmony, despite any differences people have.

"Dying To Believe" arrived weeks after the release of PAPA ROACH's previous two singles: "Swerve", which was a collaboration with FEVER 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler and Los Angeles rapper Sueco; and "Kill The Noise". All three tracks are expected to appear on PAPA ROACH's upcoming eleventh studio album, due via the band's own record company, New Noize Records, Inc., under exclusive license to ADA.

In January 2021, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released in March on Better Noise Music. "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which was helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December 2020, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

