PAPA ROACH's Next Album Will Include 'Heavy' And 'Aggressive' Songs With 'Massive, Pummeling Riffs'

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to "Zippo Encore Live With Jose Mangin" about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?" album.

He said (see video below): "We went in for a second round of songwriting, and now we have, I think, seven or eight pieces of music for the next record. We're gonna be in the studio, I think, probably in July, August time cutting the new record and finishing up an album before September, I would think. And later on in the year, we're gonna be dropping a new track. We've got a new record coming at the top of 2021."

Regarding the musical direction of the new PAPA ROACH material, Jacoby said: "The stuff we're writing right now is fucking on fire, dude. Some of it's just heavy and nuts and just aggressive with these massive, big, pummeling riffs. And then there's other stuff that's that kind of experimental all-over-the-place-type stuff. We wrote this other song, like a ballad, where it's just guitar and vocals, and it's so stirring and emotional. This time [during the coronavirus crisis] has definitely stirred up something in the band that's coming out really cool in the music."

Asked where he is getting his inspiration for the lyrics for the new PAPA ROACH songs, Jacoby said: "For me, I've had some time for introspection, looking inside again. As I pull back the layers of myself as I grow older, I always find these little dark corners that I've gotta clear out. Honestly, I've gone back and listened to some of the lyrics I'm writing, and I'm going, 'I'm putting it all out there.' It's almost like this time has gotten me in a space with no filter — just lay it all out. But then also there's a few songs we've written that just have this fun, hopeful vibe too. And we haven't had that in our music. I'm ready for some of that too, 'cause I'm a pretty happy, joyous dude that's got my dark corners and my dark edges but I also know how to have a good time, so I wanna make music that lifts people up as well. So I think that balance between the two is gonna make this next record special."

"Who Do You Trust?" arrived in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which was produced by Jason Evigan.

PAPA ROACH wrapped a four-hour epic live-streamed retrospective last month to celebrate the 20th anniversary release of its debut album, "Infest". The program, dubbed "Infest In-Conversation", featured special guests Dave Buckner (ex-PAPA ROACH drummer), Chino Moreno (DEFTONES), Dave "Phoenix" Farrell (LINKIN PARK), Marcos Siega (TV/film director) and Jason AalonButler (FEVER 333). The program ran simultaneously across the band's official Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, VK and Twitter accounts, garnering an audience of 1.8 million during the broadcast.

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album, which featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

