PAPA ROACH's New Album Will 'Blow People's Minds', Says JACOBY SHADDIX

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Germany's Radio Bob! About the band's recently completed follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We rented a house in August [of 2020], in the summer, and we wrote a ton of music. We all lived in [the house]. We all got COVID-tested. We had a friend that's like a cook. He came out. We bought all the food. We stayed there — everybody. No one left for a month. And it was music 24 hours a day.

"This record, in my opinion, we've taken it to the next level," he continued. "Our vision for this is, how do we take rock into the future? We see other bands like ARCHITECTS; they have their version of how they're bringing rock into the future. BRING ME THE HORIZON is doing their version of taking rock into the future.

"Over the last two records, [2017's] 'Crooked Teeth' and 'Who Do We Trust?', we've been really setting the bar a little bit higher for ourselves in the evolution of what we believe where rock's headed. And this album is a testament to that. So I think we're gonna blow people's minds with this new record. It's so dope, man. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Last month, Shaddix has told Germany's Rock Antenne that PAPA ROACH would not release a new album until the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

"The touring is not coming back for the rest of this year," he said. "I mean, there'll be some pop-up shows here and there, but we're not gonna drop a new album and tour until 2022. We're just gonna wait it out."

In January, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", is due on March 19 on Better Noise Music.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

Photo credit: Bryan Roatch

