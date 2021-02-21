PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: 'We're Not Gonna Drop A New Album And Tour Until 2022'

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix has told Germany's Rock Antenne in a new interview that the band's follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?" album will not be released until the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

"The touring is not coming back for the rest of this year," he said (see video below). "I mean, there'll be some pop-up shows here and there, but we're not gonna drop a new album and tour until 2022. We're just gonna wait it out."

According to Shaddix, PAPA ROACH has already recorded around 14 songs for its new disc, with no plans to stop the creative juices from flowing.

"Now that we're at this point in the process, it's February, and I'm, like, 'Okay. Maybe we'll just go record another record,'" he said. "So then it's, like, when we come out, we'll have just a ton of music to drop and just be lined up to rip it for a while. Because the creative process is integral to all of our sanity. My bass player, Tobin [Esperance], he writes one or two songs a day — he just rips 'em out, churns 'em out. And I've got this little space right here that I'm in — this is my little spot where I'll demo up ideas and stuff. It's important for us to maintain some element of creativity so we feel like we have purpose."

Jacoby went on to admit that he "struggled for a minute" at the end of 2020 and he "was depressed for a while." He added: "Towards the end of last year, I was really getting bummed out… That's what really got me into running. I was so fucking depressed, I started to put weight on again, I started to get fat. And I'm, like, 'Oh, I've gotta do something about this.' And I was, like, 'All right. What can I do? I can go outside.' So I started running again. And then I was, like, 'Oh, I'm not so fucking depressed.' 'Cause when I run, it fires off that good stuff in my brain — that serotonin and dopamine — and then I'm, like, 'Oh, wow. Life doesn't really suck. Life is okay.' It's just a matter of if I get out of the way of it, 'cause if I stay in my head, oh, man. It's a bad place to be."

Last month, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

On Friday, PAPA ROACH shared a brand new, remastered version of its 2015 song "Broken As Me", featuring a guest appearance by vocalist Danny Worsnop from British rock group ASKING ALEXANDRIA. The track is set to be included on PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", due on March 19 on Better Noise Music.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

