PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Is 'Trying To Find A Silver Lining' In Not Being Able To Tour During Coronavirus Pandemic

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Matt Pinfield of We Are Hear about how he is spending his time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer said (see video below): "As far as being at home and what's going on here, I really have to be mindful of how much news I intake, how much other people's opinions I intake and really just be mindful of, 'How can I serve somebody else?' And it's tough when you're in the isolation of your home, so it's really got me focused in on, 'All right. I've gotta be able to serve my family and be the best person I can be for them while I've got this time.'

"It's a trip, 'cause we were out on tour, and we were having an ill tour — we were killing it in Europe — and the tour got cut short," Jacoby continued. "And we were, like, 'We've gotta go home to our families.' And part of me was, like, 'Oh, I'm so bummed about this tour ending.' But then I was, like, 'Oh, I get to go spend time with my family. This is kind of exciting,' 'cause I'm on the go a lot, right?

"And so this whole experience of kind of slowing down and really taking a long, hard look at just my life — where I've been; what's going on next with my family," he added. "My oldest son is going away to college next year, so to be able to have this time where I'm confined in the house with my family… It's messed up and it's sad — the circumstances — and we're losing people, and that bums me out, but… I'm trying to find a silver lining, and the silver lining is that I get to spend some more time with my family. I get to slow my whole pace of my life down and kind of try some new things. I've been doing some breathing exercises, where when I'm getting into a fear, panic, aggressive, angry mode, I do these breathing exercises, bro… You know when you do a hard reset on your cell phone 'cause it's all acting ridiculous? It's like a hard reset for my soul power, dude."

Shaddix recently confirmed that PAPA ROACH has special plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album, "Infest", this year.

PAPA ROACH's second full-length record and first major label release, "Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone.

PAPA ROACH has spent the last year touring in support of its tenth studio album, "Who Do You Trust?", which was released in January 2019 via Eleven Seven Music.

