PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: 'I Stand With My Brothers And Sisters Of Color'

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Singapore's LAMC Productions about the racial unrest in the United States following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and many other black people who have died at the hands of the police.

He said (see video below): "The racial unrest has been here since the beginning of America. I mean, let's not fool ourselves. It's been something that's pervasive in culture and civilization since the beginning. And as humans, we have a responsibility to elevate ourselves in our thought, our mind, how we process our feelings and ideas.

"It's very unfortunate that racism exists. I grew up in California, and I never grew up a racist — that was not in my blood. I was always a person that was just, like, 'Let's come together.' And that's been my spirit since I've been a kid.

"My heart goes out to the black community, because it's been an uphill battle for them," he continued. "And we've gotta lift our brothers and sisters up — period. And even in the beginning of this pandemic, the president of the United States was, like, 'Oh, this is a Chinese virus,' and he was getting all racial with that. And we're just going, 'Hey, man, we can't treat our Asian-Americans like that, we can't treat our people like that — that's not how we do it.

"I'm trying to live on a higher resonance of being a human being and just treat people good and treat people with love and respect and kindness. But right now, it's boling. It's the African-Americans' time right now to be heard, because they've been screaming for years and years and years, and people keep denying them. And it's absolutely disrespectful. I don't stand for it. I stand with my brothers and sisters of color, and that's just it.

"I've been praying a lot on this one, because I'm trying to figure out my role in society when it comes to this," Jacoby added. "And I feel like I'm sent here to help bring unity to people and to be a peacemaker. That's where I stand. Because that's what everybody wants — everybody wants some peace; peace and some sanity. Right now, there's just so much division, politically [and] culturally. You could feel it. And it's a bummer.

"The way I look at is I go out in the streets… I went up to the Capitol the other day, and there was an African-American fellow trying to take a selfie in front of the Capitol with his fist in the sky. And I'm, like, 'Hey, man, you want me to take that photo for you, dude? I got you.' And he was, like, 'Of course, man.' And I just told him straight up, I'm, like, 'Dude, I just need you to know that I love you. I don't know you, but I love you.' And he just kind of looked at me funny, like, 'That's cool, man.' And I just feel that if we can find a way to just love and accept each other, that's just gonna elevate us as a people, as a human race. And I feel that some of us are ready for that, or some of us have been living like that for years, or some people ain't ready for that."

Over the weekend, PAPA ROACH released a 2020 version of the song "Tightrope", which originally appeared on the band's multi-platinum, classic album "Infest". Check it out below.

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

Earlier in the year, PAPA ROACH completed a European tour with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

