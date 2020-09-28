PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: Being A Father Has Changed The Way I Approach Everything In Life

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast about how fatherhood has changed his perspective on life and touring. He said (hear audio below): "Being a father has definitely evolved the way that I approach everything in my life, to be honest — in a lot of good ways, I feel. And the relationship that I've been able to build with my boys over the years, and they've been able to travel with me and see life from a different perspective. And I think that's important. I've also struggled a lot with being gone so much.

"Sometimes I'll talk to my kids, I'm, like… I've asked my kids straight up, 'Do you resent me for being gone all the time? Are you mad at me?'" he continued. "And their answer to me at the time was, 'We're not mad at you. We don't resent you. We get sad. We miss you.' But it's also important to do what you love and to follow your passion. I wanna teach my kids, if you just get stuck in this wheel of you're not, I guess, feeling like you're fulfilling your purpose, life can get real monotonous and dull and dark. So I keep chasing this dream out here.

"My boy Jagger, my middle son, he loves music, loves metal music, loves punk music, loves hip-hop. He plays drums. He's been playing drums since he could tap and beatbox, so, like, two years old, three years old, and now he's 15 and he's shredding. His favorite thing to do is play along to SLIPKNOT; right now, that's his deal. He's got his double kick going and he loves it.

"My older son, he doesn't wanna pursue music at all, but he loves music.

"This rock and roll circus of being a father and a frontman, it's like wearing two hats, but it's the life that we chose and the life that I'm living. And I've got some good kids. And more importantly, my wife, she just holds it down, man. She's a badass. If I didn't have a wife that was kicking ass like her, I don't know what my life would look like.

"I've got friends in bands that when they go away on tour, they don't know if the house is burning down," Jacoby added. "So it's good to know that the house is not burning down when I'm on tour."

PAPA ROACH recently spent time at a studio in Southern California writing and recording material for the follow-up to last year's "Who Do You Trust?" album.

This past July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. Jacoby also said that PAPA ROACH recently completed a new song called "Bloodline" which he described as "P. ROACH meets SYSTEM OF A DOWN meets DEVO."

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

