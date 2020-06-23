PAPA ROACH Wants To Make 'Adventurous' New Album With 'No Rules'

In a new interview with Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com's "Mosh Talks With Beez", PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?" album. Asked if the new material is picking up where the last LP left off, Jacoby said (see video below): "I am super excited about where PAPA ROACH is going. There's something bubbling and boiling that's great. I'm feeling really inspired. As far as taking off where we left off, it's always an adventure — it's kind of unraveling before us. We're starting to discover who we are again; it's always a discovery.

"I can tell you this: we went in and cut this track called 'Bloodline'," he continued. "We had been in quarantine for about almost a month and a half, two months at this time, and we had to get together and create something. We just were, like, 'Dude, I'm just itching, man. I need to make some noise with you guys.' And we hooked up.

"The consensus amongst the band and our producers that day was there are no fucking rules anymore. There never has been, but somehow we feel like there are. But we just had that realization that there are no rules in this music. And if we make something that feels safe or, I guess, kind of in the norm, it's just gonna be boring. We can't make a record that is three songs that are the singles and then seven songs that are trying to be the singles. That's a fucking boring record. So we wanna make something that's adventurous. And we wrote this track called 'Bloodline' that's just like — I don't know how to explain it. It sounds like a cross between, like, P-ROACH and DEVO and punk, if I could explain it."

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

This past Saturday (June 20), PAPA ROACH took part in its second live streaming experience iteration called "Infest In-Studio", a special virtually ticketed, live HD broadcast. The program featured PAPA ROACH performing its breakthrough album "Infest" live in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, along with exclusive discussions and reflections in a unique studio environment.

