PAPA ROACH To Release First Taste Of New Album In The Summer

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix was a guest on the latest episode of "Rock This With Allison Hagendorf", a weekly Spotify show celebrating all things rock and alternative, featuring exclusive interviews and highlighting the best music from legendary and emerging artists. You can now listen to the program below.

Asked when fans can expect to hear some new PAPA ROACH music, Jacoby said: "Summertime feels like the time to drop in some new music. And we're just gonna drop music, like, a track, then wait about six weeks, eight weeks, drop another track, wait six weeks, drop another track, and just through the end of the year, just keep dropping music to lead up to a release of an album. And this thing is just a banger of a record. Lyrically, it comes from the gut. It's, like, I just get so brutally honest in this music that there's some stuff, I'm, like, 'God, do I really wanna put this in a song?' But I have to. It's, like, there's healing in it. I have to remind myself — there's healing in this. And the funny thing is every time we feel a little uncomfortable about something, it means we're on to something. That's what we found out about ourselves. It's 'cause we're stretching ourselves outside the box."

Shaddix went on to say that PAPA ROACH's new album will contain the band's first-ever ballad. "And it's not like a corny love song kind of ballad," he explained. "It's a really unique take. It's like a little-bit-of-sawdust-on-the-floor kind of ballad. And it hits so hard with emotion. And we've had some cool people come in — this cat [emerging indie/alternative artist, songwriter and producer] No Love For The Middle Child, he rolled in and played some strings on stuff and played some piano on stuff. And so to just have other people be involved in the process of what we're doing and really to come to know some great people, younger dudes in the music scene, has been a real fun part in the last few years. And we're like, 'All right, let's have that cat come in and create a little bit with us. Let's see what happens.'"

He concluded: "It's an exciting time to be in P-ROACH, I will say that."

Last July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. "We are in partnership with Warner/ADA, and so it's like an artist services group," he explained. "And we're gonna do that for an album and see how it works out. We've been super focused in the creative marketing behind what we do and the imaging and the videos and the messaging and everything, we were, like, let's take it in our hands and see where we can go with it and try it for an album."

In January, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released on March 19 on Better Noise Music.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

