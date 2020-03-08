PAPA ROACH To Release Career-Spanning Documentary

Tobin Esperance has confirmed that PAPA ROACH has "some surprises" planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, "Infest", this year.

PAPA ROACH's second full-length record and first major label release, "Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone.

While speaking to to Spain's GoetiaMedia.com last month, Tobin said that plans are afoot for PAPA ROACH to mark the LP's two-decade milestone.

"We've got some surprises coming celebrating our first record, 'Infest'," the bassist said (see video below). "All of the footage that we've acquired over the past 20 years, we're hoping to put it into a documentary that's gonna come out soon. And all the while, we've been in the studio making new music and just kind of experimenting. We're looking forward to putting out new music, maybe some reinterpretations of old music and also a documentary. And we're just gonna keep touring and celebrating life and music."

PAPA ROACH's European tour with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and ICE NINE KILLS kicked off in Barcelona, Spain on February 16 and will conclude on March 18 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Guitarist Jerry Horton is sitting out the trek after breaking two fingers in his left hand. His temporary replacement is Tobin's brother, Anthony Esperance.

PAPA ROACH is continuing to tour in support of its tenth studio album, "Who Do You Trust?", which was released last year via Eleven Seven Music.

PAPA ROACH was recently announced as one of the opening bands for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's spring North American tour. The trek kicks off on April 8 in Sunrise, Florida, winding down on May 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

