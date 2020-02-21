PAPA ROACH To Play Special Live Shows To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of 'Infest'

Jacoby Shaddix has confirmed that PAPA ROACH will play some special live shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, "Infest", this year.

The band's second full-length record and first major label release, "Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone.

While speaking to Italy's Linea Rock earlier this week, Jacoby said that plans are afoot for PAPA ROACH to mark the LP's two-decade milestone.

"We've done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings, and we have some awesome stuff to release here throughout the year, so we're going to celebrate this album for sure — one hundred percent, definitely," the singer said. "And then also we have some announcements around some live shows that we're gonna do to celebrate the album as well. So I can't let the cat out of the bag completely, but yeah, we've gotta celebrate it. That's a cult classic and a best-seller right there."

Shaddix also spoke about the enduring popularity of "Infest"'s rap-rock anthem "Last Resort", which recently passed 100 million views on YouTube.

"That's our classic," he said. "That thing, it's given us such a relevance, even in pop culture. People are making memes — 'Cut my life into pizza.' I love that. 'Cause now I don't take it all too seriously, because it's embedded itself into pop culture, but then also the reality is that it's spoken to a lot of people's hearts that have been in that darkness, and going, 'Hey, man, there's some hope. You can come out of this. You don't have to stay in there.'"

Shaddix also talked about PAPA ROACH's plans to write and record the follow-up to last year's "Who Do You Trust?" album.

"I think the way that we've made records is evolving," he said. "I guess it seems like the world is moving faster. And so we wanna release music at that pace. We have the energy, we have the creativity — go do it. So now, instead of going home — say, we have a month off in between tours — we'll take one week and we'll go in the studio and we'll write. And on this next tour in America, we're gonna bring one of our producers out on the road and we're gonna write on the road and just kind of experiment with that. I used to never write on the road, and now I'm, like, 'Man, I feel inspired when I'm out here.' Why not capture these moments and see how the energy of being out here in this creative space and traveling the world, how that would influence the sound of our band.

"We've got four songs done," he continued. "So we're really excited. We've got some riffing bangers. A couple of the new ones are on the heavier side, which we wanted to kind of jump back in that world and see what it sounded like, and it's exciting sounding… The other two tracks a little more experimental and we're pushing the boundaries. But in different ways. There's a couple of tracks where my rap skills are levelling up a little bit. I've really kind of worked on sharpening those skills, 'cause I proved myself, I feel, as a valid rock singer. And so it's, like, how do I sharpen up over here? It's just, like, staying passionate — I think that's the main goal behind all this."

PAPA ROACH is currently on a European tour promoting "Who Do You Trust?", with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD supporting.

