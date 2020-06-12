PAPA ROACH To Perform Entire 'Infest' Album During 'Infest In-Studio' Livestream

California rockers PAPA ROACH have announced their second live streaming experience iteration called "Infest In-Studio", a special virtually ticketed, live HD broadcast, set to take place Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. PST from Sacramento. The program will feature PAPA ROACH performing its multi-platinum, classic album "Infest", live in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, along with exclusive discussions and reflections in a unique studio environment.

"We couldn't take not performing any longer," exclaims frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Having performed the 'Infest' album in full as a surprise one time before (during the band's sold-out 2015 gig at London's Roundhouse on the album's 15th anniversary), we decided to open this infestation to every living-room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!"

"You'll probably want to move your furniture around a little bit," adds bassist Tobin Esperance. "We've all got to get some of that quarantine energy out of our system. We'll also have our brother Jerry Horton back from his injury so watch out!"

PAPA ROACH's first live streaming event, "Infest In-Conversation", broadcast on the 20th anniversary of "Infest"'s release (April 25, 2020), drew 1.8 million live viewers on five platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and VK. That program featured the band showing rare videos and photos and reminiscing with each other for nearly four hours along with members of DEFTONES, LINKIN PARK, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, as well as with Dave Buckner (the band's original drummer and founding member) and director Marcos Siega (Grammy-nominated director of the "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" music videos).

Tickets for "Infest In-Studio" start at $14.99 for the HD livestream and are available here and include a special physical commemorative ticket for the event fulfilled after the performance. Additional packages including exclusive merchandise, official store discounts, and other expanded experiences available in very limited quantity. Purchasers will also be able to add a donation to their purchase, the total of which will be equally donated to Doctors Without Borders, the NAACP and the World Federation For Mental Health, all causes that are very important to the band.

The "Infest In-Studio" is co-produced by Papa Roach Productions and 10th Street Entertainment and directed by Push. It will be streaming exclusively via VierLive.com.