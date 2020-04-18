PAPA ROACH Teases 'Infest In Conversation' Event

PAPA ROACH has shared a teaser for a special event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album "Infest".
"Infest In Conversation" will be held on April 25 — two decades to the day since the arrival of PAPA ROACH's second full-length record and first major label release. "Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone.
This past February, Jacoby Shaddix said that plans were afoot for PAPA ROACH to mark the LP's two-decade milestone.
"We've done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings, and we have some awesome stuff to release here throughout the year, so we're going to celebrate this album for sure — one hundred percent, definitely," the singer said. "And then also we have some announcements around some live shows that we're gonna do to celebrate the album as well. So I can't let the cat out of the bag completely, but yeah, we've gotta celebrate it. That's a cult classic and a best-seller right there."
Shaddix also spoke about the enduring popularity of "Infest"'s rap-rock anthem "Last Resort", which recently passed 100 million views on YouTube.
"That's our classic," he said. "That thing, it's given us such a relevance, even in pop culture. People are making memes — 'Cut my life into pizza.' I love that. 'Cause now I don't take it all too seriously, because it's embedded itself into pop culture, but then also the reality is that it's spoken to a lot of people's hearts that have been in that darkness, and going, 'Hey, man, there's some hope. You can come out of this. You don't have to stay in there.'"
PAPA ROACH recently completed a European tour with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.
#INFEST20 pic.twitter.com/D0m9r6qVrt
— Papa Roach (@paparoach) April 18, 2020
