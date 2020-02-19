PAPA ROACH Subject Of British Comedy Special 'Finding Emo'

February 19, 2020 0 Comments

PAPA ROACH Subject Of British Comedy Special 'Finding Emo'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have a special place in Joel Dommett's heart, so much so that the British comedian and TV presenter wrote a comedy special on his favorite band, "Finding Emo", which airs on ITV2 this Saturday, February 22 at 10 p.m., and repeated on Thursday, February 27.

In "Finding Emo", Joel Dommett attempts to reunite the members of his teenage emo band that only played one gig to play "Last Resort" by PAPA ROACH.

Dommett says: "I've been waiting a long time to announce this - My stand up special 'Finding Emo' will be on @itv2 at 10pm Feb 22nd. I'm super proud to be the first comedian to have a special on their channel and It's going to be EPIC."

Is Joel faking it, hell no, Joel had a PAPA ROACH tattoo inked to commemorate the end of his tour. He talks further about meeting PAPA ROACH on this "Teenage Mix" tape podcast.

Hearing about how much Joel loved PAPA ROACH, Dan Waite, MD Europe for Allen Kovac's Better Noise Music, invited Joel and his comedian pal Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore's boyfriend, to meet Jacoby Shaddix and PAPA ROACH backstage at Islington Forum venue in April 2019, where Jacoby and Joel hit it off and have been keeping in touch ever since.

PAPA ROACH is currently on a European tour promoting its "Who Do You Trust?" album, with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD supporting.

My best friends and the person I want to be my best friend so so bad.

After writing a stupid tour show show about them...

Posted by Joel Dommett on Thursday, April 18, 2019

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).