PAPA ROACH Subject Of British Comedy Special 'Finding Emo'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have a special place in Joel Dommett's heart, so much so that the British comedian and TV presenter wrote a comedy special on his favorite band, "Finding Emo", which airs on ITV2 this Saturday, February 22 at 10 p.m., and repeated on Thursday, February 27.

In "Finding Emo", Joel Dommett attempts to reunite the members of his teenage emo band that only played one gig to play "Last Resort" by PAPA ROACH.

Dommett says: "I've been waiting a long time to announce this - My stand up special 'Finding Emo' will be on @itv2 at 10pm Feb 22nd. I'm super proud to be the first comedian to have a special on their channel and It's going to be EPIC."

Is Joel faking it, hell no, Joel had a PAPA ROACH tattoo inked to commemorate the end of his tour. He talks further about meeting PAPA ROACH on this "Teenage Mix" tape podcast.

Hearing about how much Joel loved PAPA ROACH, Dan Waite, MD Europe for Allen Kovac's Better Noise Music, invited Joel and his comedian pal Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore's boyfriend, to meet Jacoby Shaddix and PAPA ROACH backstage at Islington Forum venue in April 2019, where Jacoby and Joel hit it off and have been keeping in touch ever since.

PAPA ROACH is currently on a European tour promoting its "Who Do You Trust?" album, with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD supporting.

