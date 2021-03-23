PAPA ROACH Singer On Upcoming Album: 'We Did Our Best Job At Trying To Push Rock And Roll Into The Future'

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke to spoke to Matt Pinfield of KLOS's "New & Approved" series about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've gotta say this music is very inspired. Taking the opportunity while we were in lockdown and jumping into the studio and making music, it gave me some… I was feeling trapped, and to be creative and focus all this dark, negative energy and bring it to the music… The band, everybody, was so inspired when we were creating, and so there's elements that are super heavy and in your face and just loud, brutal moments. And then there's funky, just out-of-the-box, wacky, weird music. It's kind of all over the place, to be honest. It's a little musical A.D.D., but I think that that's who we are, essentially. I can't just fit myself in one box creatively and just do the same thing over and over.

"This will be our 11th release as a rock band," he continued. "We signed a brand new record deal, and so we're moving on and trying something new. And I think that when we're standing on the edge and ready to jump off this cliff into new, uncharted territory, it's, like, 'All right. Fuck it. We're gonna build our wings on the way down, and we're gonna fly.' And sitting on the edge of that is a really exciting space to be in when you're creative and in a creative space. And I think the P-ROACH fans are gonna be floored.

"I feel like we did our best job at trying to push rock and roll into the future and trying to take rock and roll to a new creative space that is progressive," Jacoby added. "And I think we're not stagnating at all — I will say that — and I think we're gonna blow some people's minds with this new record."

Last July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. "We are in partnership with Warner/ADA, and so it's like an artist services group," he explained. "And we're gonna do that for an album and see how it works out. We've been super focused in the creative marketing behind what we do and the imaging and the videos and the messaging and everything, we were, like, let's take it in our hands and see where we can go with it and try it for an album."

In January, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released on March 19 on Better Noise Music.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

