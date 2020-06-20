PAPA ROACH Signs New Record Deal; Next Album Due In Early 2021

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Singapore's LAMC Productions about how he and his bandmates have been spending their coronavirus downtime. He said (see video below): "As we've been, I guess, quarantined in our homes for a while, we've been doing a lot of songwriting. And we have probably about 10 songs written at this point, and we are going to write some more music as we're home. And we're gonna drop an album probably early next year. And that's really exciting for us. We just signed a new record deal, which is very exciting for us as well."

PAPA ROACH's eleventh studio album will be the follow-up to "Who Do You Trust?", which was released in January 2019. That disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

PAPA ROACH recently announced its second live streaming experience iteration called "Infest In-Studio", a special virtually ticketed, live HD broadcast, set to take place today (Saturday, June 20) at 2 p.m. PST from Sacramento. The program will feature PAPA ROACH performing "Infest" live in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, along with exclusive discussions and reflections in a unique studio environment.

Tickets for "Infest In-Studio" start at $14.99 for the HD livestream and are available here and include a special physical commemorative ticket for the event fulfilled after the performance. Additional packages including exclusive merchandise, official store discounts, and other expanded experiences available in very limited quantity. Purchasers will also be able to add a donation to their purchase, the total of which will be equally donated to Doctors Without Borders, the NAACP and the World Federation For Mental Health, all causes that are very important to the band.

