PAPA ROACH Shares Lyric Video For 'Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)'

PAPA ROACH continues to celebrate the release of its second greatest-hits compilation, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years" — out now via Better Noise Music — by sharing a cosmic-themed lyric video for the remixed album track "Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)". "Born For Greatness", the original track, was awarded a RIAA gold certification earlier this year.

An instrumental version of the track can also be heard in the trailer for the upcoming co-op third-person video game "Outriders: No Turning Back".

PAPA ROACH has continued to maintain its legacy as one of the leading music groups of the 21st century as it recently landed its eighth overall No. 1 single with "The Ending (Remastered 2020)", which currently remains in the Top 10 of the Mainstream Rock radio charts. With over 2.1 million views its music video features footage from the upcoming Better Noise Films horror-thriller movie "The Retaliators" which will showcase the acting debut of lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix. The song is also included on the film's upcoming original soundtrack.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years" commemorates PAPA ROACH's continued success as a top-selling recording and touring act during its 2010-2020 tenure signed to Better Noise Music, Billboard's No. 1 rock label of 2020. The compilation consists of 21 tracks including 13 Top 10 singles, previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded live at YouTube Studios in New York City. The album also includes a guest appearance from ASKING ALEXANDRIA vocalist Danny Worsnop for a new version of "Broken As Me".

Last July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. "We are in partnership with Warner/ADA, and so it's like an artist services group," he explained. "And we're gonna do that for an album and see how it works out. We've been super focused in the creative marketing behind what we do and the imaging and the videos and the messaging and everything, we were, like, let's take it in our hands and see where we can go with it and try it for an album."

In January, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

