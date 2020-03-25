PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For 'Top Of The World'

PAPA ROACH has released the official music video for its song "Top Of The World". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", which arrived in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for "Top Of The World", which was produced by Jason Evigan.

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix recently confirmed that the band has special plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album, "Infest", this year.

PAPA ROACH's second full-length record and first major label release, "Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone.

While speaking to to Metal Hammer, Shaddix said that plans are afoot for PAPA ROACH to mark the LP's two-decade milestone.

"We're putting together a piece to kind of look back to the early years and recap those moments," he said. "And as we were going through the process of putting this thing together, it just brought back all these old emotions and all the shit that was going on in our world at that time. It was fucking nuts. We were crazy. I'm so glad I am where I am now."

He added: "We've got some more things up our sleeves and we're going to be making announcements in the middle of the summer for the fall. We're going to do some special shows around it.

"Also, we just did some re-recording of the earlier music. There's some remixes and that kind of stuff, just because we're out of contract with the old music.

"It wasn't about reimagining what we do to it now. We matched it note for note, matched tones, I tried to get my voice to do the same little small inflections, so if we do remixes it sounds just like the track.

"We've been having the man taking our shit for long enough, so we're cutting the third party out and taking it back. We were partners back in the day, but now we're not partners, and daddy gotta ride."

PAPA ROACH recently completed European run of shows with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and ICE NINE KILLS.

