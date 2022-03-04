PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cut The Line'

March 4, 2022 0 Comments

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cut The Line'

California rockers PAPA ROACH will release their new album, "Ego Trip", on April 8 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm).

The eleventh studio album of a career that continues to carve a fearless and singular path through a fourth decade, "Ego Trip" sees PAPA ROACH continuing to break new ground in a time when many are desperate for what they once knew. As vocalist Jacoby Shaddix explains: "Now isn't the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more."

The official music video for "Cut The Line", which directed by Jacoby's brother Bryson Roatch, brings the band back to the feeling of their original practice space in an intimate, smoky, in-your-face performance clip.

"Cut The Line" joins previously released singles "Stand Up", "Dying To Believe", "Kill The Noise" (which held the no. 1 position on the Mainstream Rock chart for over a month) and genre-bending banger of a single "Swerve" featuring Jason Aalon Butler (FEVER 333) and Sueco, all pulled from a 2020 writing session with the iconic rock band and a tight-knit creative team including familiar collaborators Colin "Doc" Brittain, Nick Furlong, Jason Evigan and new team members WZRD BLD and Andrew Goldstein.

An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky ("I really hope [the album title] stops a few people in their tracks," cackles Jacoby), "Ego Trip" is PAPA ROACH — completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo — at its boldest and most brilliant.

PAPA ROACH kicked off its North American "Kill The Noise" tour, featuring very special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES, with a sold-out show in Anaheim, California on March 1. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band's first headlining tour in three years.

In what is gearing up to be a very busy year for the band, PAPA ROACH recently announced their return to Mexico City on April 4 at Pepsi Center - a special co-headline event with SIMPLE PLAN, and opening act EMO NITE spinning eclectic nostalgic hits throughout the evening. PAPA ROACH were also part of a massive announcement for this year's Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California along with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, FOO FIGHTERS, SLIPKNOT, KISS, BRING ME THE HORIZON, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE and more.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).