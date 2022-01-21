PAPA ROACH Releases Anthemic New Single 'Stand Up'

California rockers PAPA ROACH are kicking off 2022 with a powerful message behind their anthemic new single, "Stand Up". Produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, MAROON 5), the song brings massive energy and unique arrangements to singer Jacoby Shaddix's uplifting and motivating lyrics. The track seeks to provide a signature, bouncing anthem for a world that is energized to stand up against injustice, complacency, and opposition, further exercising their agency towards the obstacles in this new year.

"'Stand Up' is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It's about feeling of wanting to give up when you're backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have," shares Shaddix. "'Stand Up' is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice."

"Stand Up" joins previously released singles "Dying To Believe", "Kill The Noise" (which held the no. 1 position on the Mainstream Rock chart for over a month) and genre-bending banger of a single "Swerve" featuring Jason Aalon Butler (FEVER 333) and Sueco, all pulled from a 2020 writing session with the iconic rock band and a tight-knit creative team including familiar collaborators Colin Brittain and Nick Furlong. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. The forthcoming album, expected to drop later this year, will be released via New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm).

PAPA ROACH is also celebrating March 1's Anaheim, California show as the first sold-out gig on its North American "Kill The Noise" tour featuring very special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES. The trek, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band's first headlining tour in three years.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released in March 2021 on Better Noise Music. "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" included 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Furlong and Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which was helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December 2020, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

Photo credit: Darren Craig

