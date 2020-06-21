PAPA ROACH Releases 2020 Version Of 'Tightrope' Song From 'Infest' Album

California rockers PAPA ROACH have released a 2020 version of the song "Tightrope", which originally appeared on the band's multi-platinum, classic album "Infest". Check it out below.

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

On Saturday (June 20), PAPA ROACH took part in its second live streaming experience iteration called "Infest In-Studio", a special virtually ticketed, live HD broadcast. The program featured PAPA ROACH performing "Infest" live in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, along with exclusive discussions and reflections in a unique studio environment.

PAPA ROACH's first live streaming event, "Infest In-Conversation", broadcast on the 20th anniversary of "Infest"'s release (April 25, 2020), drew 1.8 million live viewers on five platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and VK. That program featured the band showing rare videos and photos and reminiscing with each other for nearly four hours along with members of DEFTONES, LINKIN PARK, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, as well as with Dave Buckner (the band's original drummer and founding member) and director Marcos Siega (Grammy-nominated director of the "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" music videos).

This past February, singer Jacoby Shaddix said that plans were afoot for PAPA ROACH to mark the LP's two-decade milestone.

"We've done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings, and we have some awesome stuff to release here throughout the year, so we're going to celebrate this album for sure — one hundred percent, definitely," the singer said.

Shaddix also spoke about the enduring popularity of "Infest"'s rap-rock anthem "Last Resort", which recently passed 100 million views on YouTube.

"That's our classic," he said. "That thing, it's given us such a relevance, even in pop culture. People are making memes — 'Cut my life into pizza.' I love that. 'Cause now I don't take it all too seriously, because it's embedded itself into pop culture, but then also the reality is that it's spoken to a lot of people's hearts that have been in that darkness, and going, 'Hey, man, there's some hope. You can come out of this. You don't have to stay in there.'"

Earlier in the year, PAPA ROACH completed a European tour with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

