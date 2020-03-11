PAPA ROACH: Last Five Shows Of European Tour Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

PAPA ROACH has been forced to cancel the last five concerts on its current European tour due to a fast-spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The California rockers announced the cancelation in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "Unfortunately, due to the CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 and the latest government restrictions of public gatherings, our concerts in Paris, Tilburg, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Copenhagen have been canceled by the local government authorities. This tour was so epic, we tried to perform all of our shows so we are all gutted!

"We are working with our team to reschedule these cities, but at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as the information is changing daily. Please be patient as we navigate through these necessary precautions. Hold on to your ticket and we will add a few more cities.

"Finally, thank you to all of you who came out to see us. Wash your hands and be safe!"

Affected shows:

March 13 - Zénith de Paris - Paris, France

March 14 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

March 16 - Mitsubushi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, Germany

March 17 - Barclaycard Arena Hamburg - Hamburg, Germany

March 18 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The virus has infected more than 115,800 people — including at least 1,000 in the U.S. — and killed more than 4,200 worldwide, according to CNN.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, SLIPKNOT, SONS OF APOLLO, LACUNA COIL and TRIVIUM.

Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.

