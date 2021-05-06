PAPA ROACH Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month With New Lyric Video For 'Help (Aelonia Remix)'

May 6, 2021 0 Comments

PAPA ROACH Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month With New Lyric Video For 'Help (Aelonia Remix)'

As PAPA ROACH continues to celebrate the release of its second greatest-hits compilation, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years" — out now via Better Noise Music — the band has shared a lyric video for "Help (Aelonia Remix)" to celebrate the importance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The visual brings attention to the song's vulnerable message, showing the importance of knowing when you need to help and having the strength to ask for it.

PAPA ROACH has continued to maintain its legacy as one of the leading music groups of the 21st century as it recently landed its eighth overall No. 1 single with "The Ending (Remastered 2020)" on the Mainstream Rock radio charts. With over 2.1 million views, its music video features footage from the upcoming Better Noise Films horror-thriller movie "The Retaliators" which will showcase the acting debut of lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix. The song is also included on the film's upcoming original soundtrack.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years" commemorates PAPA ROACH's continued success as a top-selling recording and touring act during the band's 2010-2020 tenure signed to Better Noise Music, Billboard's No. 1 rock label of 2020. The compilation consists of 21 tracks, including 13 Top 10 singles, previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded live at YouTube Studios in New York City. The album also includes a guest appearance from ASKING ALEXANDRIA vocalist Danny Worsnop for a new version of "Broken As Me".

Last July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. "We are in partnership with Warner/ADA, and so it's like an artist services group," he explained. "And we're gonna do that for an album and see how it works out. We've been super focused in the creative marketing behind what we do and the imaging and the videos and the messaging and everything, we were, like, let's take it in our hands and see where we can go with it and try it for an album."

In January, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).