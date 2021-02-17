PAPA ROACH Is 'Three-Quarters Of The Way Finished' With New Album

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke to the "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" podcast about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Who Do You Trust?" album. "We've just been doing [it] piecemeal," Jacoby said. "We'll quarantine, and then we'll meet up at an Arbnb somewhere, 'cause I'm not going down to L.A. right now; I just don't wanna be a part of what's going on.

"We're a little over three-quarters of the way finished with the record, and we're looking at dropping music later this year," he continued. "I've got a bunch of remixes and guest features that I've done as well through the pandemic that are coming. So there's new things that we're gonna be dropping all year, which will wind up into early 2022 with a brand new record. And I'm telling you, man, this fucking music, it's so inspired. It's got such a great energy. We just did a collab yesterday with our homie Jason Aalon from FEVER 333. And it's fire, dude. It's awesome like punk rock BEASTIE BOYS."

Last month, a snippet of a brand new PAPA ROACH song called "Stand Up" was included in commercial for Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) partnership with ESPN.

In September, Shaddix told Shroom of the WEBN radio station about PAPA ROACH's new music: "The stuff is, some of it's really aggressive and abrasive and angry, and some of it is very self-reflective as well in the sense of, like, I'm really digging deep into some stuff," he revealed.

"We just finished up a song yesterday. It's called 'No Apologies', and it's a song I wrote to my father in the sense of forgiveness for what we've been through as a father and son in our lives and how we've kind of just not really been connected. It was very healing for me. I can't wait to go find that old man and play him that song and just have that moment of closure and healing for us. I think that's important, and the music gives us that opportunity."

In July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. "We are in partnership with Warner/ADA, and so it's like an artist services group," he explained. "And we're gonna do that for an album and see how it works out. We've been super focused in the creative marketing behind what we do and the imaging and the videos and the messaging and everything, we were, like, let's take it in our hands and see where we can go with it and try it for an album."

Jacoby also said that PAPA ROACH recently completed a new song called "Bloodline" which he described as "P. ROACH meets SYSTEM OF A DOWN meets DEVO." He said: "I played it for my kids and my wife, and everybody was, like, 'That's fire. That's sick.' There's something nutty about where it's almost got, in a sense, a little ENTER SHIKARI-ness to it. I've been a big fan of those guys and just how kind of kooky they are. They've always been nuts. They've been an influence on me as a creative person for some years. Not to say that the whole record will sound like that, because we never sound like one thing."

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".