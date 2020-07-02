PAPA ROACH Has Recorded New Version Of 'Last Resort' With Guests From 'Hip-Hop Scene'

July 2, 2020 0 Comments

PAPA ROACH Has Recorded New Version Of 'Last Resort' With Guests From 'Hip-Hop Scene'

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Rock Sound TV about the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album "Infest". The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

Jacoby said (see video below): "We did a re-record of 'Last Resort', which we have some guests that are going to appear on it. I can't drop the names yet, but I'm just telling you, we've got some top-notch, sick people on this. There's somebody from the modern rock era that's fucking speaking to the people for the people right now. He's a badass. And there's somebody from the hip-hop scene. There's three people in total. There's somebody from the hip-hop scene that's old school, and there's somebody from the current hip-hop that's going on right now. And so we've got a little bit of these three different personalities that are gonna be… We're not sure if it's all on one track or if there's three different versions. We're coming to that point right now.

"It's gonna be fun to play with and a cool way to celebrate the track," he added. "It's got the right edges to it to it, it's got the right people, man, so it feels authentic.

"'Last Resort' is one of those kind of timeless-type tracks, and we wanted to get people that we felt would stand that test of time."

Last month, Shaddix told "Offstage With DWP" that he still feels the same way about "Last Resort" as he did when PAPA ROACH first released it. "I feel that that song is a lifeline to a lot of people, and has been," he said. "I've met thousands of kids over the years that have told us, 'Yo, that song saved my life. That song was there for me in my darkest hour.' If I could look back on my career just for that one moment, just that piece, it's, like, 'Wow!' To be able to make a song that impacts people in a positive way, that it has, it's, like, mission accomplished. It wasn't really my intention. It was just, like, 'We're just writing music. We've gotta get this off our chest.' But to look back on it now and see the effect that it's had, the positive effect… And also, man, it's one of those songs that cuts deep and it's at the heart of the matter… Yeah, people have been through some really dark stuff, and 'Last Resort' has brought some people through some feelings of suicide and whatnot. But then on the other hand, it's also become this crazy party anthem. I just saw this dude [on video at] a Walmart the other day and just start singing 'Last Resort' in the middle of everybody pandemic shopping, with a broom. So it's just one of those songs, it's survived the test of time, and I'm just fortunate that it's been such a positive piece of art out there floating around to be a lifeline for people struggling."

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?" , arrived in January 2019.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).