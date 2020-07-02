PAPA ROACH Has Recorded New Version Of 'Last Resort' With Guests From 'Hip-Hop Scene'

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Rock Sound TV about the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album "Infest". The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

Jacoby said (see video below): "We did a re-record of 'Last Resort', which we have some guests that are going to appear on it. I can't drop the names yet, but I'm just telling you, we've got some top-notch, sick people on this. There's somebody from the modern rock era that's fucking speaking to the people for the people right now. He's a badass. And there's somebody from the hip-hop scene. There's three people in total. There's somebody from the hip-hop scene that's old school, and there's somebody from the current hip-hop that's going on right now. And so we've got a little bit of these three different personalities that are gonna be… We're not sure if it's all on one track or if there's three different versions. We're coming to that point right now.

"It's gonna be fun to play with and a cool way to celebrate the track," he added. "It's got the right edges to it to it, it's got the right people, man, so it feels authentic.

"'Last Resort' is one of those kind of timeless-type tracks, and we wanted to get people that we felt would stand that test of time."

Last month, Shaddix told "Offstage With DWP" that he still feels the same way about "Last Resort" as he did when PAPA ROACH first released it. "I feel that that song is a lifeline to a lot of people, and has been," he said. "I've met thousands of kids over the years that have told us, 'Yo, that song saved my life. That song was there for me in my darkest hour.' If I could look back on my career just for that one moment, just that piece, it's, like, 'Wow!' To be able to make a song that impacts people in a positive way, that it has, it's, like, mission accomplished. It wasn't really my intention. It was just, like, 'We're just writing music. We've gotta get this off our chest.' But to look back on it now and see the effect that it's had, the positive effect… And also, man, it's one of those songs that cuts deep and it's at the heart of the matter… Yeah, people have been through some really dark stuff, and 'Last Resort' has brought some people through some feelings of suicide and whatnot. But then on the other hand, it's also become this crazy party anthem. I just saw this dude [on video at] a Walmart the other day and just start singing 'Last Resort' in the middle of everybody pandemic shopping, with a broom. So it's just one of those songs, it's survived the test of time, and I'm just fortunate that it's been such a positive piece of art out there floating around to be a lifeline for people struggling."

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?" , arrived in January 2019.

