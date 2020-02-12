PAPA ROACH Guitarist JERRY HORTON To Sit Out European Tour After Breaking Two Fingers

PAPA ROACH guitarist Jerry Horton will sit out the band's European tour after breaking two fingers in his left hand. His temporary replacement for the trek will be Anthony Esperance.

Horton broke the news of his injury in a social media post earlier today. He shared an x-ray image of his left hand, as well as a post-surgery photo of the stitches in his ring and pinky fingers, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "I'm sorry to report that I broke two fingers on my left hand and had surgery as soon as my doctor could get me in last Thursday. Fortunately, our brother, Anthony Esperance is going to step in for me until I am 100% so I can be part of the show we all love.

"To our European fans, you're going to have a great show! I can't thank you enough for all your passion and I will be ready the next time. Until then, have fun and burn it up with the boys!!!"

PAPA ROACH's European tour with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and ICE NINE KILLS will kick off in Barcelona, Spain on February 16 and will conclude on March 18 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

PAPA ROACH is continuing to tour in support of its tenth studio album, "Who Do You Trust?", which was released last year via Eleven Seven Music.

PAPA ROACH was recently announced as one of the opening bands for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's spring North American tour. The trek kicks off on April 8 in Sunrise, Florida, winding down on May 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

