PAPA ROACH Frontman On New Single 'Stand Up': 'We Took Three Different' Music 'Genres And Slammed Them Together'

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the lyrical and musical inspiration for the band's anthemic new single, "Stand Up". Produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, MAROON 5), the song brings massive energy and unique arrangements to Shaddix's uplifting and motivating lyrics. The track seeks to provide a signature, bouncing anthem for a world that is energized to stand up against injustice, complacency, and opposition, further exercising their agency towards the obstacles in this new year.

Shaddix said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Trying to live my life in a more positive manner over the past 10 years and looking at life through a little bit of a different lens, I think being a father has inspired this as well, is writing something that has that positive element and almost like a message to myself but also to my kids and to the youth and to the people. You've gotta stand up for what you believe is right. And we see people doing that. And we don't always agree on what you're standing up for or what he's standing up for or what she's standing up for, but people wanna be heard; people wanna be recognized and acknowledged and understood. And in a time when people are really good at slinging shit at each other on the Internet, it's, like, c'mon, people. I believe we have more in common than we think.

"Music is such a great unifier," he continued. "It can be such a motivator and an inspirer; it's been that to me in my life. And so to be able to put that message in a song and be that voice for someone that feels like they don't have a voice and be that song that might inspire somebody to really start their movement in their life to become their greater self, what better thing to do? So 'Stand Up' brings that message.

"It's like we took three different genres and slammed them together. It's like we took hip-hop, we took rock and then we took pop anthemic vibe and made this amalgamation of a song."

"Stand Up" joins previously released singles "Dying To Believe", "Kill The Noise" (which held the no. 1 position on the Mainstream Rock chart for over a month) and genre-bending banger of a single "Swerve" featuring Jason Aalon Butler (FEVER 333) and Sueco, all pulled from a 2020 writing session with the iconic rock band and a tight-knit creative team including familiar collaborators Colin Brittain and Nick Furlong. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. The forthcoming album, expected to drop later this year, will be released via New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm).

PAPA ROACH's North American "Kill The Noise" tour with special guests HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES will kick off on March 1 in Anaheim, California. The trek, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band's first headlining tour in three years.

PAPA ROACH's second greatest-hits collection, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years", was released in March 2021 on Better Noise Music. "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" included 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previously unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Furlong and Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which was helmed by Jason Evigan.

In December 2020, PAPA ROACH released a five-song EP, "20/20", featuring "new takes on old jams," including "Last Resort" and "Scars".

