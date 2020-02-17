PAPA ROACH Frontman Looks Back On 'Infest': 'I Was Firing On All Cylinders At That Point As A Writer'

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album, 2000's "Infest". Asked what time has revealed about that album that he never realized until now, Jacoby said (hear audio below): "Time has revealed that that one is a classic — straight up. There are just so many people around the world that keep referencing that record as say that was the record that got people into metal music or rock music. So many people, over the years, have [said], 'That album 'Infest' was the record that made me wanna pick up a guitar and start playing guitar.' Musically, it's stood the test of time. And lyrically, I think especially as well, it's one of those records that I go back and listen to and I'm, like, 'Man, I really was…' I felt like I was firing on all cylinders at that point as a writer. And so it definitely has set a benchmark for me as a writer to be able to write music that means something to me and not just go, 'Okay, cool. I'm just gonna get in and just say whatever.' 'Cause I could do that and just spit out 'blah blah blah,' but that's not the purpose. And so it's definitely been one of those records that I look back to fondly and use it as a benchmark to create in the future."

PAPA ROACH's second full-length record and first major label release, "Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It featured the massive hit single "Last Resort".

Shaddix told The Pulse Of Radio a while back that PAPA ROACH was quite a different band in the early days before "Infest" put them on the map. "Oh my God, we sucked!" he said. "We were horrible. We were the sloppiest band. Back then we didn't do it for a career, we just did it 'cause we just want to have fun."

On the enduring popularity of "Last Resort", which recently passed 100 million views on YouTube, Shaddix told told Michigan's Z93: "One of my best friends, he tried to kill himself. We lived in a house together. I'm 17 years old, and my best friend tried to kill himself. And it was a traumatic experience. I sing the song from a first-person point of view just to make it... This is how I write music. It's just crazy how many people have used that song as a source of strength."

PAPA ROACH will support FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on a spring North American tour. The trek kicks off on April 8 in Sunrise, Florida, and winds down on May 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota. I PREVAIL and ICE NINE KILLS will join provide additional support on the road trip.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?", arrived in January 2019.

