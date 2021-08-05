PAPA ROACH Drops Music Video For 'Swerve' Feat. FEVER 333's JASON AALON BUTLER, Rapper SUECO

August 5, 2021 0 Comments

PAPA ROACH Drops Music Video For 'Swerve' Feat. FEVER 333's JASON AALON BUTLER, Rapper SUECO

California rockers PAPA ROACH have unveiled their swagger-packed motorcade music video directed by Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, RIHANNA, BIG SEAN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) for their new track "Swerve". The high-octane thrill ride featuring the outspoken frontman of FEVER 333, Jason Aalon Butler, and rising Los Angeles-based rapper Sueco is the first track pulled from the band's forthcoming studio album.

"This track came at the very end of the writing process for our upcoming album and truly feels like the culmination of years of experimenting with our sound coming back to a new version of PAPA ROACH," shares PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Filming this music video with Jason and Sueco was one of the most fun experiences we've had and I am so excited to share it with the world."

The genre-bending banger was produced by Colin "Doc" Brittain and Nick Furlong (ALL TIME LOW, A DAY TO REMEMBER, AVICII), and features the saxophone stylings of co-collaborator Spencer Nezey, showcasing PAPA ROACH's bravado at an all-time high.

"This is one of the favorite songs I've ever made," Sueco shares on the collab. "PAPA ROACH has been an inspiration of mine since I was a kid, so working with them was super dope and a dream come true!"

Butler adds: "I've said it before and I'll say it again — this band has somehow managed to be a legacy AND relevant all at once. So, naturally, when I got the call to hop on this track there was no question. With Sueco doing his thing, the track's got three different vibes that all work together. This shit is different and that's exactly what rock needs. More DIFFERENT shit. Thanks to these modern legends for making sure it happened."

Along with the song release, PAPA ROACH also announced that it has entered into a new global distribution and marketing services agreement with ADA (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Of the partnership, Cat Kreidich, ADA president, shares: "We couldn't be more elated to have PAPA ROACH in the ADA family. With our talented teams and strong relationships across various territories, we look forward to activating an even wider global audience, as we support them in this new musical chapter." In addition, PAPA ROACH has also reactivated its own label, New Noize Records, a second incarnation of the band's early 2000s label enterprise.

PAPA ROACH will be joining BREAKING BENJAMIN on a handful of shows this fall while also taking the stage at both the Blue Ridge Rock festival and the inaugural Rebel Rock Fest.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).