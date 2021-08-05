PAPA ROACH Drops Music Video For 'Swerve' Feat. FEVER 333's JASON AALON BUTLER, Rapper SUECO

California rockers PAPA ROACH have unveiled their swagger-packed motorcade music video directed by Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, RIHANNA, BIG SEAN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) for their new track "Swerve". The high-octane thrill ride featuring the outspoken frontman of FEVER 333, Jason Aalon Butler, and rising Los Angeles-based rapper Sueco is the first track pulled from the band's forthcoming studio album.

"This track came at the very end of the writing process for our upcoming album and truly feels like the culmination of years of experimenting with our sound coming back to a new version of PAPA ROACH," shares PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Filming this music video with Jason and Sueco was one of the most fun experiences we've had and I am so excited to share it with the world."

The genre-bending banger was produced by Colin "Doc" Brittain and Nick Furlong (ALL TIME LOW, A DAY TO REMEMBER, AVICII), and features the saxophone stylings of co-collaborator Spencer Nezey, showcasing PAPA ROACH's bravado at an all-time high.

"This is one of the favorite songs I've ever made," Sueco shares on the collab. "PAPA ROACH has been an inspiration of mine since I was a kid, so working with them was super dope and a dream come true!"

Butler adds: "I've said it before and I'll say it again — this band has somehow managed to be a legacy AND relevant all at once. So, naturally, when I got the call to hop on this track there was no question. With Sueco doing his thing, the track's got three different vibes that all work together. This shit is different and that's exactly what rock needs. More DIFFERENT shit. Thanks to these modern legends for making sure it happened."

Along with the song release, PAPA ROACH also announced that it has entered into a new global distribution and marketing services agreement with ADA (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Of the partnership, Cat Kreidich, ADA president, shares: "We couldn't be more elated to have PAPA ROACH in the ADA family. With our talented teams and strong relationships across various territories, we look forward to activating an even wider global audience, as we support them in this new musical chapter." In addition, PAPA ROACH has also reactivated its own label, New Noize Records, a second incarnation of the band's early 2000s label enterprise.

PAPA ROACH will be joining BREAKING BENJAMIN on a handful of shows this fall while also taking the stage at both the Blue Ridge Rock festival and the inaugural Rebel Rock Fest.

