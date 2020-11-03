PAPA ROACH Checks In From Studio: 'Live From The Bubble Pt. 2'

PAPA ROACH recently entered a studio in Southern California to begin writing and recording material for the follow-up to last year's "Who Do You Trust?" album. Earlier today, the quartet uploaded another short video from the studio dubbed "Papa Roach - Live From The Bubble Pt. 2" and included the following message: "It's 2020 and like all bands, we had to cancel massive tours, so we're taking this opportunity to get in the studio and write new music together. We all got tested and quarantined ourselves in 'the bubble' to write our next album."

In September, PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Shroom of the WEBN radio station about the musical direction of the band's new material. He said: "This stuff is fire. It feels so good to be back in and creating music with the guys. Especially 'cause we're not on the road, it's a good thing for us to do is to get together and live our purpose. Creating is, I believe, my life's purpose — writing songs and connecting with people through music.

"The stuff is, some of it's really aggressive and abrasive and angry, and some of it is very self-reflective as well in the sense of, like, I'm really digging deep into some stuff," he revealed.

"We just finished up a song yesterday. It's called 'No Apologies', and it's a song I wrote to my father in the sense of forgiveness for what we've been through as a father and son in our lives and how we've kind of just not really been connected. It was very healing for me. I can't wait to go find that old man and play him that song and just have that moment of closure and healing for us. I think that's important, and the music gives us that opportunity."

This past July, Shaddix told Rock Sound TV that PAPA ROACH's next album will be released through band's own record company. "We are in partnership with Warner/ADA, and so it's like an artist services group," he explained. "And we're gonna do that for an album and see how it works out. We've been super focused in the creative marketing behind what we do and the imaging and the videos and the messaging and everything, we were, like, let's take it in our hands and see where we can go with it and try it for an album."

Jacoby also said that PAPA ROACH recently completed a new song called "Bloodline" which he described as "P. ROACH meets SYSTEM OF A DOWN meets DEVO." He said: "I played it for my kids and my wife, and everybody was, like, 'That's fire. That's sick.' There's something nutty about where it's almost got, in a sense, a little ENTER SHIKARI-ness to it. I've been a big fan of those guys and just how kind of kooky they are. They've always been nuts. They've been an influence on me as a creative person for some years. Not to say that the whole record will sound like that, because we never sound like one thing."

"Who Do You Trust?" was released in January 2019. The disc was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham except for the song "Top Of The World", which is helmed by Jason Evigan.

