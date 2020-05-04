PAPA ROACH Challenges Fans To 'Feel Like Home' In Quarantine

PAPA ROACH has released the official video for the track "Feel Like Home". The minimalistic, high-energy clip was filmed at home, under quarantine, providing a rare and very entertaining look into the bandmembers and their family at home.

The band explains: "We're all home, in quarantine, and decided to try and entertain our families a little bit with one of our favorite songs from the record. We hope it brings a little joy and positivity. Really looking forward to seeing people around the world trying their own."

And with that comment PAPA ROACH and Better Noise Music are launching the #FEELLIKEHOMECHALLENGE, encouraging fans anywhere in the world to create their own version of the video, from home, for the opportunity at several prizes, including a Grand Prize of $1,200. All entries are to be submitted by Sunday, May 31, at which point band will review all entries and choose a winner with two runner up prizes, along with prizing for 10 submissions selected at random on June 8, 2020 Anyone can enter anywhere in the world

PAPA ROACH wrapped a four-hour epic live-streamed retrospective last month to celebrate the 20th anniversary release of its debut album, "Infest". The program, dubbed "Infest In-Conversation", featured special guests Dave Buckner (ex-PAPA ROACH drummer), Chino Moreno (DEFTONES), Dave "Phoenix" Farrell (LINKIN PARK), Marcos Siega (TV/film director) and Jason AalonButler (FEVER 333). The program ran simultaneously across the band's official Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, VK and Twitter accounts, garnering an audience of 1.8 million during the broadcast.

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album, which featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

