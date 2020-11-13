PAPA ROACH Announces 'Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years' Collection

PAPA ROACH will release its second collection of hit singles, titled "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years", on March 19, 2021. The effort includes 12 of the band's top 10 hits released between 2010 to 2019 as well as three previoulsy unreleased remixes and two unreleased acoustic recordings recorded live at the YouTube Studios in New York City. "Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" also features a guest appearance by Danny Warsnop (vocalist of ASKING ALEXANDRIA) on the track "Broken As Me". The original version of the song was recorded for PAPA ROACH's 2015 album "F.E.A.R."

The band noted: "We wanted to commemorate the last 10 years of our journey with this special collection of the music that got us here."

First single and video "The Ending (Remastered 2020)" is also released today. The song will be featured in the motion picture "The Retaliators". The film is a horror thriller, and the music video includes footage from the movie. Jacoby Shaddix, PAPA ROACH's lead singer, makes his acting debut in a crucial role in the 2021 picture.

"When I heard about this film last year, I spoke to the creative team and I felt I had a vehicle to see if I could expand my range as an artist," Jacoby said. "Truly, I couldn't have imagined how much I enjoyed this experience and can't wait to find another film in the future." He appears alongside a diverse cast, which includes Michael Lombardi (FX's "Rescue Me", "The Deuce"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark", "Black Mirror", "The Sinner") and Joseph Gatt ("Ray Donovan", "Game Of Thrones", "Banshee", "Dumbo") in the high-octane horror thriller.

Lombardi, who is also a co-producer on the film, says of Shaddix's acting in the role of Quinn Brady: "I wasn't sure what to expect. I thought he might be good because he's a great storyteller with his songs, but I was truly blown away by his performance as an actor. I found Jacoby to be incredibly focused and committed! He was never afraid to jump off that cliff. For example, he and I had a scene together where his character has to slap me, pull my hair and lick my face. Lucky for me, we only needed two takes, because he 100% went for it. I had a red, smacked, wet face when the director yelled cut. He's a beast!"

PAPA ROACH has remained relevant since its debut in 2000. Now 20 years in, the band currently has over eight million monthly listeners on Spotify with total streaming numbers into the billions.

PAPA ROACH has released 21 Top 5 singles over the course of its distinguished career — 12 of which are included in the new greatest-hits collection from the past 10 years. "Help", the band's 2017 release, has just been certified gold by the RIAA, selling over 500,000 copies in the United States alone.

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years" track listing:

01. Born For Greatness (Remastered 2020)

02. Help (Remastered 2020)

03. Elevate (Remastered 2020)

04. Come Around (Remastered 2020)

05. Broken As Me (feat. Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)*

06. Falling Apart (Remastered 2020)

07. Who Do You Trust? (Remastered 2020)

08. Gravity (feat. Maria Brink) (Remastered 2020)

09. American Dreams (Remastered 2020)

10. Face Everything And Rise (Remastered 2020)

11. Periscope (feat. Skylar Grey) (Remastered 2020)

12. Still Swingin' (Remastered 2020)

13. The Ending (Remastered 2020)

14. Burn (Remastered 2020)

15. Kick In The Teeth (Remastered 2020)

16. Elevate (Aelonia Remix)*

17. Help (Aelonia Remix)*

18. Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix) *

19. Top Of The World (Aelonia Remix)*

20. Face Everything And Rise (Live Acoustic) *

21. Leader Of The Broken Hearts (Live Acoustic)*

* previously unreleased

